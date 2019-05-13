Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Flashes Toned Booty At The Camera In Thonged Swimsuit

Anna Nystrom is turning the heads of her Instagram followers in yet another sultry post.

As fans of the Swedish-born model know, Anna regularly rocks bikinis and swimwear on her Instagram account and today was certainly no exception. In the newest image posted to her page, the blonde bombshell poses with a large stone wall just behind her as well as a few tree branches. Nystrom stands front-and-center in the photo in the skimpiest little black bathing suit.

While looking over her shoulder with a smile on her face, the YouTuber wears her long, dark locks down and straight along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and matte lipstick. The stunner’s entire body is on display in a black one-piece bathing suit that hugs her every curve. The sexy little suit is thonged in the back — showing off Anna’s well-known and plump derriere for the camera.

Ever since the post went live earlier today, it’s earned a lot of attention for the fitness model with over 162,000 likes in addition to upwards of 2,000 comments. While many fans took to the post to gush over Anna’s amazing body, countless others just wanted to let her know that they’re huge fans of hers.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower commented on the post.

“You are incredible. Thank you for inspiring!”

“My God woman you are 1 beauty,” another fan wrote with heart-eye emojis.

Loading...

This past weekend, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom showed off her flawless figure in another sexy, snapshot. In the photo posted to her highly-followed account, the blonde-haired beauty looks incredible while posing on the railing of a stone staircase. The social media sensations stretches out in the photo, giving her fans a glimpse of her long and toned legs. The rest of Nystrom’s figure looks stunning in a black and white marble one piece that appears to be strapless. In the casual yet sultry photo, the bombshell wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved, along with a face full of makeup.

And aside from Instagram, Anna is really popular on another platform. On YouTube, the bombshell already has over 100,000 subscribers, where she posts a wide variety of videos including videos from vacations, workouts, and even one on conquering her biggest fears. Anna also shows fans one video in which she goes skydiving. Now, her popularity continues to grow by the day and it’s easy to see why.

Fans can follow all of Nystrom’s adventures on her popular Instagram page.