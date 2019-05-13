Savanna Rehm Ditches Bra And Panties, Flashes Cleavage And A Lot More

With both Playboy and Maxim credits to her name, Savanna Rehm comes well-established. The former “Queen Rehm” may refer to her prior status with decided confidence in her Instagram bio, but fans are likely to disagree – something about Rehm’s May 13 is pegging her as the queen of all things pink (and all things underwear-free).

Today’s snap shows Savanna in a hot-pink dress. The clingy number is skintight, cut-out, and held together via hoop clasps. One keeps the dress together below the hip. Another sits higher-placed above the waist. Edgy, colorful, and tattoo-flaunting, today’s look comes edgy. It’s getting noticed on the style front, but there’s no denying the outfit’s ultra-revealing nature. Savanna is braving a braless look, and she likewise appears to have foregone all other forms of underwear. The racy mini covers Rehm around the waist, but minimally so.

Savanna isn’t looking at the camera today – her profile-shot face showcases closed eyes, a peaceful expression, and hints of a smile. A sidewalk background of blurred trees and parked cars add the Instagram-adored urban finish. As proves popular with social media stars, an interactive caption communicates with fans. Savanna has asked hers how their weekend was. The odd individual has answered the question, but most replies seemed geared toward the picture.

“Pink pink pink pinkal very nice,” one fan wrote.

Fellow model Jessica Weaver likewise seemed more focused on the outfit.

“The dress thooo,” Jessica wrote.

With an Instagram feed that mostly showcases this model’s sensational curves via lingerie or bikini looks, today’s dress comes as somewhat formal for Savanna. It is, however, not the first time she has abandoned her signature two-pieces in favor of full clothing. Updates over the past month have shown Savanna in pastel bodysuits and tan minidresses.

Savanna has 2.5 million Instagram followers. Her Instagram bio announces her magazine appearances alongside offering fans a promotional code for Bang Energy. Rehm’s Bang Energy “Elite” status doesn’t fully announce her as an ambassador, but it points toward a similar scenario.

Company promotion via Instagram models is now commonplace. Ana Cheri fronts CBD brand Ignite. Abby Dowse is a Fashion Nova ambassador. For Rehm, however, promotional offers likely come from fitness-centric companies on account of her enviable muscle. Savanna’s eye-popping curves may be responsible for some of her fanbase, but there’s no denying the fitspo. Defined glutes, rock-hard abs, and biceps are part and parcel of the former “Queen Rehm.”

Collaboration with a brand named Bang does, indeed, seem fitting today. Savanna’s bright pink dress is bringing Instagram a bang, and it’s doing it in style. Savanna last made The Inquisitr’s headlines on April 30.