Irina Shayk Shows Off Her ‘Fave Triangle Bra’ In Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Irina Shayk wants fans to know what her favorite triangle style bra is. The model revealed her most-loved piece from the lingerie collection Intimissi with a sizzling new Instagram upload that made her followers go absolutely wild.

The 33-year-old was both the model and photographer for the latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram account that was shared on Friday, May 10. The snap came in the form of a mirror selfie and certainly did not disappoint her 11.9 million followers that were quick to show their love for the jaw-dropping upload.

Irina captured her reflection in a large, lit up mirror for her steamy new post, which saw her running her hands through her signature brunette tresses and sporting a matching pink bra and panties set that left very little to the imagination. As noted in the caption, the Russian bombshell was wearing her “fave” triangle style bra, and it’s obvious why she’s such a fan of it. The number did nothing but favors for her voluptuous assets, putting an ample amount of cleavage on display and allowing her to show off her impressive abs and enviably flat midsection. As for her lower half, the stunner sported a matching pair of high cut panties that were equally as revealing. The lingerie sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and exposed her dangerous curves and long, lean legs.

Fans of the stunning supermodel showered the babe with double taps and comments on her newest Instagram upload. At the time of this writing, Irina’s fans have already awarded the sexy shot more than 163,000 likes in less than an hour of going live on the platform and flooded the comments section with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect and beautiful body,” one follower wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“You are a goddess,” commented a third.

Irina’s latest risque Instagram post rounds out an eventful week for the model. On Monday, she attended the annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and was certainly dressed to impress when she hit the iconic pink carpet. Irina wowed her fans, photographers, and other attendees of the event in a gorgeous navy blue velvet gown from Burberry. The dress featured a plunging neckline that provided for a seriously busty display, while the lower half clung perfectly to the brunette bombshell’s dangerous curves.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, some fans raised their eyebrows at the fact that Irina’s longtime beau Bradley Cooper was not in attendance of the event, though there was a perfectly good explanation as to why. According to a representative for the actor, Bradley was across the country in Los Angeles working as a producer on post-production for Joaquin Pheonix’s upcoming Joker movie, therefore making him unable to attend the star-studded event.