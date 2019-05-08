Lindsay Lohan Throws Shade At Zendaya’s Cinderella 2019 Met Gala Gown On Instagram

Lindsay Lohan was not a fan of Zendaya’s look for the 2019 Met Gala on Monday. The 22-year-old “Something New” singer arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s pink carpet in New York wearing a Cinderella-inspired gown. Zendaya’s look was later shared on Instagram, and Lohan was quick to comment that she’s seen the look from actress Claire Danes before, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Instagram account @disneylifestylers shared a side-by-side comparison of Zendaya’s look and the classic Cinderella cartoon. The former Disney star wore a stunning Tommy Hilfiger dress styled by Law Roach paired with Cinderella’s classic swept-back hairstyle and a blue headband. To top off the look, Zendaya carried a small purse in the shape of Cinderella’s carriage. Perhaps the most intriguing element of her gown, though, were the blue lights installed within the dress that came to life when the singer was sprinkled with “fairy dust” by her “fairy godmother” (Roach).

Although the look was impressive, Lohan couldn’t help but notice that it has been done before. She left a comment that was later captured by Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

“Claire Danes did that was @zacposen already,” the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club host said with a crying face emoji.

In another comment, she added, “@clairedanes you wore this dress so beautifully, I don’t know why someone thinks that they can be more chic. Ever.”

The harsh comments were met with backlash from fans who came to Zendaya’s defense.

“I thought Zendaya killed the Cinderella dress. As did Claire Danes. So beautiful, and creative!!” one user wrote.

“Claire Danes is probably in a corner with her hands over her face wishing Lindsay would keep her name out of that trash bin she calls a mouth,” another said.

Meanwhile, though, there are still some people out there who agree with Lohan. On Twitter, Met Gala fans commented on Zendaya’s familiar outfit.

“Are we not going to talk about the fact that Zac Posen created the light-up Cinderella dress for Clare Danes at 2016’s Met and Zendaya copied it tonight?” one user wrote.

Another said that “Zendaya’s dress was bad” and “somebody already did it better.”

The look in question is from Danes’ appearance at the 2016 Met Gala. Zac Posen designed a light-up elegant white dress for the actress featuring a sleeveless top and a full skirt. As E! News reported, Posen said at the time that he wanted “technology and fantasy” to meet, but he never outright mentioned that he was drawing from Cinderella.