Former Victoria’s Secret Model Lauren Layne Dons A Bikini Top And Denim Skirt While Enjoying Getaway In Tulum

American model Lauren Layne knows the art of driving her admirers crazy with her skin-baring pictures. However, there are thousands of bikini models on Instagram who routinely post racy pictures on their pages because of which the market for sexy models is becoming more and more saturated.

Under such circumstances, skin-baring pictures are not enough if one has to survive the cut-throat competition. Consequently, successful models and influencers provide their fans with the day-to-day updates of their personal lives and activities so as to thoroughly engage and entertain them. Lauren exactly knows that, and whenever she posts pics and updates related to her life on the photo-sharing website, she never fails to impress her followers.

The model recently took to her page and posted a sultry snap wherein she could be seen wearing a skimpy bra which she teamed with a denim skirt. Since it was a long-distance shot, Lauren’s beauty looks could not be assessed but she accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses as she soaked up some sun while visiting Tulum — a town situated on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The picture was taken while the model was attending Art With Me— an Arts & eco-culture festival which features more than 100 art exhibits, large scale installations, and interactive art experiences. Per the website of the festival, the 10-feet tall sculpture — called the Ven a La Luz (come into light ) — under which the model posed for the picture was designed by artist Daniel Popper in 2018.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wished Lauren all the best for her vacation in Tulum, while others posted one-word complimentary comments and showered the models with plenty of heart, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration.

Prior to posting the snap, Lauren titillated her fans with a nude picture which was edited to hide her assets with some newspaper clippings. The picture not only allowed the model to flaunt her enviable figure but also enabled her to show off her beautiful features while wearing minimal makeup.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that the picture is creatively awesome, while another one said that he’s in love with the model’s face and figure.

Although Lauren’s claim to fame was her association with Victoria’s Secret, an article by Hollywood Life revealed that the model gained social media popularity in 2014 when Justin Bieber — who was 20 at the time — allegedly posted a picture of Lauren on his Instagram wherein she was featured blowing a kiss.

At the time, Bieber was vacationing with girlfriend Hailey Baldwin (now his wife) and soon after posting the picture, he deleted it after fans started raising their eyebrows.