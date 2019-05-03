Naomi Campbell, 48, Flaunts Ageless, Nude Body For Latest Ad Campaign

Naomi Campbell is defying age in her latest photo for Nars.

The 48-year-old runway model posed nude in an ad campaign for the beauty brand. Wearing nothing but her, long, black hair, Campbell poses for the camera and stared straight ahead in the black-and-white photo. Campbell shared the photo on Instagram to her 6.9 million followers. Based on the model’s caption, the photo was shot by Francois Nars. Campbell also tagged creative director Fabien Baron, makeup artist James Kaliardos and hairstylist Peter Savic. Campbell’s post received more than 190,000 likes. The post also received more than 3,000 comments from Campbell’s followers.

“All Hail The Queen!” one follower exclaimed.

“Wow sis always saving the day,” another follower commented.

Campbell also shared photos from a Chanel campaign this week. In this post, the images are also black-and-white as she shows off the brand’s watches. In the latest post, Campbell is discussing her favorite time of the day while wearing a black tank top. The model captioned the video with “Decades of memories” to celebrate the designer’s anniversary.

According to Daily Mail, the runway star’s nude image is to celebrate her being the face the beauty brand’s Orgasm collection, which launches on May 15. The line is to celebrate Nars’ 20th anniversary and the shade is reported to be “universally flattering,” and will provide “four ways to achieve the iconic glow.” The collection will reportedly be sold in Selfridges and NARS Boutiques. The company is also planning a pop-up experience to premiere the collection.

Kim Kardashian can’t stop copying Naomi Campbell’s outfits https://t.co/hiUZYZlnv8 pic.twitter.com/Y8tJDKu4dv — Page Six (@PageSix) March 15, 2019

While Campbell is seemingly aging gracefully, her earlier looks have been in the media as of late. The Inquisitr previously shared that one of Campbell’s fans left shady comments to Kim Kardashian after she began wearing several of Campbell’s runway looks from the 90s. While Campbell has refused to discuss the issue in public, the KKW Beauty CEO said that she admires the model and was copying her looks as a way to pay homage.

“It’s funny because people were writing about it like it was some scandalous thing,” Kardashian said. “I’ve always been so open that she is the ultimate fashion and glam muse. She got the best runway looks. “Her [Campbell] and I have talked about it and laughed that it has become such a big deal because I’ve always been so upfront with her privately about how she is my forever fashion and glam muse. She is literally one of the most beautiful, iconic people that inspires me fashion- and beauty-wise.”