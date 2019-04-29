Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth Looks Stunning As She Poses For ‘Vogue Paris’

In the past, she used to post her stunning pics on social media every week, but ever since she has become Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel, Grace Elizabeth has not been very active on Instagram and fans seem to be eagerly waiting for her to post new pics.

On Sunday, April 28, the model finally decided to treat her fans to a new pic wherein she looked absolutely stunning. Captured as part of a photo shoot for Vogue Paris, the monochromatic snap featured Grace donning a printed ensemble. She tied her hair into a sleek ponytail and wore a full face of makeup but because it was a black-and-white pic, the color of her outfit or makeup could not be ascertained.

In the second picture, Grace could be seen very casually dressed up, wearing a pink button-down shirt, an over-sized lilac jacket and a pair of faded jeans which were folded at the ankles. The model could be seen holding a skateboard in her hands which explains the theme of the pic as well as the choice of her outfit.

In terms of her aesthetics, Grace kept it minimal and simple to be in line with the overall theme. She loosely tied her hair and opted for an accessory-free look.

Within four hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, Grace’s picture garnered more than 18,000 likes and several comments wherein fans praised her for her beautiful facial features as well as her ability to pull off all types of outfits with perfect ease.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that he loved seeing the model on the pages of Vogue Paris, while another one said that the second picture — wherein Grace was featured holding a skateboard — must be converted into a poster. Another female fan admitted that Grace is a trendsetter, adding that she would like to copy her skater girl look.

Apart from the said picture, Grace earlier treated her fans to a video wherein she could be seen doing some kick-boxing exercises along with her younger brother, Luke. The video was viewed more than 77,000 times and fans wrote that her brother is as cute as the model. She also posted several pictures with the brother before beginning the boxing session.

Luke also has his own Instagram account and a quick glimpse at it shows that he is very proud of his elder sister because he posts her pics over there quite often.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, the model revealed that her successful career as a model was not a piece of cake to achieve, and she thanked her parents for helping her out.