Kate Bock Sizzles In A White Bikini As She Holidays With Beau Kevin Love

Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock is currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Thailand with her beau, Kevin Love. And to keep her fans and followers updated with her activities, she is posting a lot of pictures on her Instagram.

In the latest picture which the model posted on Saturday, April 27, Kate was featured standing along side her beau, wearing a white bandeau bikini top and a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms. The ensemble allowed the 26-year-old model to flaunt her well-toned figure, abs and legs. The photograph not only titillated her fans but also left many of her followers envious and inspired. She tied her blonde tresses into a high ponytail and wore minimal makeup to keep it sexy. As for her accessories, Kate opted for her signature, delicate gold pendant.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, on the other hand, opted for checkered-print Bermuda shorts and a cap. He opted to be shirtless to expose his perfect body and abs which fans greatly appreciated in the comments section.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Amanpuri — a luxurious resort comprising a scattering of traditional pavilion-style homes on a serene coconut plantation in Phuket. Within a few hours of having been posted and as of the writing of this piece, Kate’s snap amassed more than 13,000 likes and 121 comments wherein fans praised the good-looking couple and sent them good wishes for a happy and long-lasting relationship.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that the couple is so good looking that they should seriously start considering having children.

“No pressure, but methinks these genes should combine,” the fan wrote. Many fans agreed with the comment, while one fan wrote that Kevin should put a ring on Kate’s finger first before starting a family.

Kate and Kevin have been dating each other since 2016 and have starred together in the advertisement campaign of Banana Republic — an American clothing and accessories retailer. According to an article by 12 UP, Kevin and Kate are getting some much-needed rest and relaxation during their gateway before they return to work.

Prior to posting the said picture, Kate treated her fans to a make-up tutorial wherein her MUA Lisa Aharon could be seen dolling up the model who sat next to her with no makeup on her face at all. The video garnered more than 33,000 views and fans took to the comments section to praise the Vancouver native for her natural beauty. Most of her female followers took great interest in her makeup and posted various makeup-related questions.