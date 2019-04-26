Sofia Richie Flaunts Booty In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Sofia Richie left little to the imagination as she stepped out with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, in Malibu on Thursday.

According to The Daily Mail, Richie and Disick were spotted together at their favorite hangout, Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, and the young model was scantily-clad for the outing.

In the photos, Sofia, whose father is iconic singer Lionel Richie, is seen sporting a pair of denim Daisy Dukes, which showed off the model’s curvy backside. Sofia puts on a cheeky display as she spilled out of the tiny shorts, and added a crop top to flaunt a bit more skin.

Richie’s flat tummy and toned abs were on full display in the sexy ensemble. She paired her long-sleeved, gray crop top and Daisy Dukes with a tan hat and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Sofia added a bright pink purse to the outfit and rocked some clean, white Nike sneakers to complete the look.

Richie had her blonde hair down and styled in loose waves under the trendy hat. She was seen checking her phone, and also donned a full face of makeup for the date with Disick. Sofia was seen sporting a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick recently returned home from a romantic vacation to Mexico.

Sources tell Radar Online that Sofia was hoping to get a proposal from her boyfriend of nearly two years during the trip and that she’s been putting some pressure on him to pop the question.

“Sofia keeps pressuring Scott to pop the question and thinks that this is the perfect time to do so. Although Scott is telling her to slow down, she is not going to. She really feels like they need to get married and have some babies,” an insider tells the outlet.

“Scott is hesitant because he doesn’t want things to change between them right now. She keeps him feeling young and they don’t need rings to be in love,” the source added.

As for Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, she reportedly just wants her former boyfriend to be happy.

“She just wants Scott to be happy and she is proud of him for turning his life around. Sofia is young but Kourtney knows that what they have is special,” the insider dished.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the couple on Instagram.