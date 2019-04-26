Demi Rose Heats Up Instagram In Cleavage-Revealing Dress

Demi Rose Mawby attended a glamourous event Wednesday night in London, and she wants her Instagram fans to take a peek at the daring outfit she wore. On Thursday, the British beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she is rocking a skintight black number that puts her busty figure on full display.

In the photo in question, the 24-year-old model is at the top of a staircase as she dons a glamorous figure-hugging dress that features shiny details embroidered across its skirt and sleeves. The dress also boasts a large cutout at the bust, which puts Demi Rose’s famous curves front and center of the photo. The cutout begins right above her bellybutton and continues all the way up to her collarbone where it forms a sort of choker that ties behind the neck.

As indicated by the tag Demi Rose included with the post, the dress is from SBB The Label, a Los Angeles-based brand created by stylist Breanna Mule. According to SBB The Label’s Instagram, the piece Demi Rose is wearing is named Aaliyah gown.

Demi Rose completed her look with strong, powerful eyebrows, a smokey eye in varying tones of dark purple and nude lipstick. She is also wearing bronzer on her cheeks, which helps accentuate and definite her facial features. Demi Rose wore her brunette tresses in a middle part and down in loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back.

The post, which Demi Rose shared with her impressive 8.9 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 81,000 likes and over 630 comments in under an hour of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her figure and compliment her overall look.

“I love that amazing cleavage. Pure perfection,” one user wrote.

“Body for days,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

As The Daily Mail pointed out, Demi Rose was attending the For The Chosen Few event, celebrating The World’s Highest Rated Dental Marketing Agency by Digimax Dental.

The Birmingham native has previously opened up about the work it goes into maintaining her famous body. As The Daily Mail report noted, Demi Rose has said she eats as clean as she possibly can, with the fattiest item in her diet being nuts and peanut butter.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!” she said, as per the report.