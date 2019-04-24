‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Shows Off Massive Cleavage In Yellow Bikini Top On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Samantha Hoopes showed off her voluptuous cleavage in a bikini top on her Instagram page on Tuesday. In the photo, she pairs the top with large futuristic looking yellow sunglasses and wears her hair in a high ponytail. The alluring stare she gives to the camera is no surprise giving her experience as a model for multiple ad campaigns and publications.

In the caption, she promotes the upcoming launch of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in May and says that she’ll be there.

Hoopes recently announced that she’s expecting a baby with her fiance, Italian entrepreneur and the CEO of Helbiz, Salvatore Palella and that her child will be born later this year.

“We are so happy to finally announce baby Palella arriving in August!” she wrote in her announcement post on Instagram. “This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is! It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create.”

Since the announcement, the model has shared a couple of photos of her baby bump. This recent closeup of her cleavage appears to be from a previous ‘DIY’ photoshoot. Four days ago, she posted a photo of herself in the same yellow bikini and you can clearly see her exposed belly. In the caption of that post, she hinted that the baby will be a boy.

“21 weeks down can’t wait to meet this little guy!” she wrote. “I’ve been feeling a little under the weather from traveling but the sun the best vitamin to heal so I’m soaking it up”

As SI.com reports, Hoopes and Palella got engaged in July of 2018. She shared photos of the proposal and wrote that it was very romantic. To propose, Palella flew her back to the spot where they first met and gave her 381 roses to represent each day that they’ve known each other thus far.

Based on the photos, it appears that it made Hoopes very emotional.

“You’re mine @palella and I’m beyond with our love I can’t wait to spend forever plus 381 with you baby,” she wrote.

Her excitement about getting married continued in subsequent Instagram posts. The day after, she shared a photo of herself in more clothes than she’s regularly photographed in and captioned it, “The future Mrs. Palella.”

It isn’t clear when the two plan to get married but now that they are expecting a child, it’s likely that all of their attention will be on the upcoming addition to their family.