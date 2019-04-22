Jonas Brothers Announce New Album ‘Happiness Begins’ Coming June 7

The Jonas Brothers surprises just keep coming! On Monday morning, the boy band announced that their first album in a decade, Happiness Begins, will be released on June 7. Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas graced fans with the news on social media, each sharing their own sweet message in honor of the new Jonas Brothers era, according to E! News.

The pop stars from the early 2000s unveiled the cover art for the album on Instagram and Twitter on Monday. In a dreamy snapshot, Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Nick, 26, laid on their stomachs, facing an infinity pool overlooking palm trees. A mountain could be made out in the distance.

“#HappinessBegins June 7th,” Kevin wrote on his own social media accounts. “After 7 years of not working together & finding ourselves we’re back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we’ve done I’m most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you’ll just have to wait a little bit longer.”

Joe added that he “can’t wait” for fans to hear the new music, while Nick said that he is “so excited.”

Along with the album art, the Jonas Brothers shared a video of themselves delivering the news in person via Twitter.

“We’re making sure that we brought you all the same happiness that you bring us every day. So thank you, we can’t wait for you to hear it,” Nick said.

Fans could not contain their excitement at the news. Some are already asking for tour dates, and are marking their calendars for the big release.

“Lowkey thinking I might need to take off June 7,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Best thing that could have been announced today!” another remarked.

The Jonas Brothers were a sensation from 2005 through 2013, releasing four albums and several hits during that span. In addition, they starred in their own Disney Channel series, Jonas, and appeared in the Camp Rock films. The three brothers called it quits on their musical journey in 2013, although they remained close as a family.

Back in February, the pop stars sent fans into a frenzy when they announced that they were officially back together as a band. The new and improved Jonas Brothers have already released two hits — “Sucker” and “Cool” — performed a few surprise concerts, and appeared for an entire week on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The brothers are also releasing a documentary in partnership with Amazon.

Throughout several interviews, the Jonas Brothers explained that they spent a year in therapy together in order to work out their issues, Now, they plan to return as a stronger musical group than ever, USA Today reported.

“We started to realize there was a magic that we felt like we were missing,” Nick said, adding that they decided to “give it another shot.”