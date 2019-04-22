Barbara Palvin Flaunts Insane Physique In Several Racy Bikinis

Victoria’s Secret’s newest Angel, Barbara Palvin, is no stranger to showing off her toned physique on social media — and a snap posted by the gorgeous model to Instagram on Monday is no different. Palvin wore several different swimsuits for the photo shoot, and her fans went wild for the stunning looks.

In the first of the five photos in the series, Palvin wore a black ensemble that featured one strap that she teasingly pulled at as she gave the camera a sultry look. The sporty attire showed off her insane physique, and her toned abs were at the front and center of the shot. She wore her damp locks in long, beach-babe waves, and added a red bandanna tied around her wrist for a fun accessory that added some flair to the laid-back look.

For the next pic, Palvin rocked a crimson-red two-piece that she modernized with the help of some oversized, on-trend wrap-style sunglasses. She pulled her hair up into a ponytail, wrapping her hands around her chestnut-colored locks, and wore a pair of chunky tennis shoes, giving off a vibe that she was about to hit the sand for a long run across the beach. The skintight garb showed off her buxom chest flawlessly, and she gave another signature, sizzling pout to the camera.

Photo No. 3 showed off Palvin’s gorgeous frame and sun-kissed skin as she wore a tiny, stringy bikini in lime green. Her ample cleavage was on full display, and she looked off camera as she seductively played with the strings of her top. She wore her brunette hair unkemptly, and her long waves cascaded over her tanned shoulders perfectly.

Fourth in the lineup showed off Palvin’s wild side as she wore a green-and-black, zebra-print two-piece. The look highlighted her buxom chest and curvaceous thighs as she sprawled in the sand with the waves crashing behind her. As she sat upright, her rock-hard abs were the focal point of the shot, and she gave another sizzling staredown to the camera.

The last in the series of photos gave even more attention to her toned midsection, and the red-and-blue number brought out the model’s turquoise eyes perfectly. Opting to leave the makeup at home, her flawless face looked dewy and plump, and she teased her fans by pulling at the strings of the body-hugging bottoms. She went with a dramatic part, giving her hair some voluminous bounce, and her wavy locks spilled over her ample cleavage.

As always, fans of Palvin’s will be keeping an eye out on her social media for the latest update from the Victoria’s Secret vixen.