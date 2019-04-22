‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: Did Bran Stark Just Reveal Jaime Lannister To Be Azor Ahai?

Could Jaime actually be the mythical 'Prince Who Was Promised?'

As everyone readied for the Night King’s (Vladimír Furdík) attack in Episode 2 of HBO’s Game of Thrones, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) had a very interesting conversation. As a result of this, the fan theory involving Jaime as the mythical Azor Ahai is being seriously considered once more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there is a theory that suggests that Jaime is Azor Ahai, also known as the Prince Who Was Promised. Azor Ahai is a person who is supposed to be raised by the Lord of Light should Westeros ever come under a serious threat. And, what bigger threat is there than the Night King’s Dead Army?

In Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8, Bran and Jaime were discussing their previous meeting, back in Season 1 when Jaime pushed Bran out of a tower window and breaking his back. As previously reported by Inverse, Bran initially referred to Jaime as an old friend in the Season 8 premiere of Game of Thrones. This comment already had fans speculating at whether or not Jaime could be Azor Ahai.

A Redditor discussed this theory and even suggested that the translation of the Prince Who Was Promised could be incorrect.

“Valyrian words for gold and hand are aeksion and ondos,” the Redditor said.

“Valyrian words for lord and light are aeksio and onos. Will the true savior be the ‘Gold Hand?'”

Then, in Episode 2, during a conversation with Bran and Jaime, Jaime asks Bran why he didn’t tell anyone that Jaime was responsible for his fall.

“You wouldn’t be able to help us in this fight if I let them murder you first,” Bran responds.

Bran appears to be suggesting that Jaime is important in the upcoming battle at Winterfell in next week’s episode of Game of Thrones. As yet, it is unclear how he will help, only that he will be fighting under Brienne’s (Gwendoline Christie) instruction during Episode 3.

All along, Jaime’s importance has been overlooked as people assume the Azor Ahai prophecy is talking about either Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or Jon Snow (Kit Harington). However, it would certainly make an interesting twist if Jaime were the Prince Who Was Promised rather than two of the people who are currently battling it out for the iron throne. As per usual though, viewers will just have to wait a little longer to find out how important Jaime is regarding the battle at Winterfell in Episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

Season 2 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 3 on Sunday, April 28, at 9 p.m. ET.