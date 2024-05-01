Eric Trump Roasted Online for Saying He Can’t Buy ‘Skin Lotion’ at NY’s Local CVS Because of Biden

Defending father former president Donald Trump, Eric Trump took to Fox News with a new tirade against the New York City administration - but featured an unusual complaint on the city's state of affairs. Criticizing his father's opponent, President Joe Biden, Eric implied that Biden was to blame for the inconvenience of being unable to "purchase skin lotion" in New York City, a claim that quickly got on social media, where internet users mocked the former president's son.

"They're going after a guy for a $130,000 payment," Eric said, speaking of the case where his father is charged with falsifying business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels to buy her silence.

Eric Trump: All while in New York you can't go into Duane Reade, you can't go into CVS and buy skin lotion because it has to be locked behind plexiglass pic.twitter.com/7dXAEZLR0a — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2024

Eric continued his rant against the alleged 'failing New York City,' blaming Biden for skincare problems, per Raw Story. "All while in New York, you can't go into Duane Reade. You can't go into CVS and buy skin lotion because it has to be locked behind Plexiglas because theft is so high." Commenting on Biden, Eric added, "The country does not believe it. But this guy's not going to make it. He can't. He can't get down a pair of stairs," he said. "He can't finish a sentence. He can't read off a teleprompter without some kind of gaffe."

Maria is perplexed. She and her billionaire husband have never seen the inside of Duane Reed or CVS because they don’t do their own shopping. She thinks Duane Reed is a basketball player. — Petard 🌊 🌊 🌊 (@GaryBut28626677) April 28, 2024

Social media users flocked to criticize Eric, slamming him for what they classified as uninformed. A user took a shot at him using an old Forbes story with claims that Eric had swindled money from a children's cancer charity, saying on X, "Isn't this the same guy who stole money from a children's charity?" Another user slammed both the father-son duo, saying, "I don't recall Failspawn #2 ever being outraged that streets have to be shut down whenever his daddy's motorcade starts to move."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Another user took a shot at the claim that he went shopping, saying, "Eric forgot he told this lie already a year ago. Everybody knows Trumps don't go shopping Eric. Your dad thinks stores ID you to buy milk." Another user took a similar jab at the younger Trump, saying, "Eric Trump was last in a CVS on the 4th of Never."

Has Eric Trump ever done his own shopping? — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 28, 2024

Another user slammed Eric's usage of the word skin lotion, saying, "Skin lotion sounds like an alien replicant’s attempt to sound human." Another user used a hilarious analogy to mock Eric, saying, "'People steal lotion, so Dad should be allowed to commit fraud, dammit!' is not the flex you think it is, @EricTrump."

I bet this is surprising to the millions of people in NYC that buy hand lotion at Duane Reader every single week. — CK (@HRCDemocrat) April 28, 2024

In the same interview, he praised his father's strength, saying per The Hill, “The guy is really a remarkable human being, and I love him to death, an d I’m proud of him. And I think the whole world knows his backbone and his toughness, and it’s exactly who we need behind the Resolute Desk in Washington, D.C. It’s the exact person we need in the Oval Office,” Eric said about his father.