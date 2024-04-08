Netizens Think Melania Trump Looked ‘Miserable’ at Donald Trump’s Fundraiser: ‘I Don’t Blame Her'

Melania Trump’s rare public appearance alongside her husband, Donald Trump, at a fundraiser in Palm Beach has ignited a flurry of reactions on social media. The event, hosted at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson, saw Melania’s presence drawing attention and speculation about her demeanor. While absent from a previous fundraiser where she was to be honored, Melania’s decision to attend the event the following day captured netizen’s interest. Some keen observers noted that Melania seemed less enthusiastic, with comments suggesting she seemed like she was 'checking the clock.'

Melania Trump refuses to hold Donald Trump’s hand or get within two feet of him — and I don’t blame her whatsoever.



She looked miserable last night. pic.twitter.com/pa7II52QvM — Johnny Palmadessa (@JohnAPalmadessa) April 8, 2024

As per Salon, one user quipped about Melania's expression, humorously questioning, "Melania looks like she’s in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help." Another user sarcastically commented on Melania's apparent 'excitement': "Melania Trump looks thrilled as ever to be with Donald Trump at his fundraiser in Florida last night."

Despite the online buzz surrounding Melania's demeanor, the fundraiser itself was a success, reportedly raising over $50 million for Donald Trump's reelection campaign. In a statement, Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said, "It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million, Donald J. Trump," as reported by ABC News.

Melania looks like she’s in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help. pic.twitter.com/IUArSZlvXd — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 7, 2024

Melania’s rare public appearance at such an event highlights her limited public engagements since leaving the White House in 2021. The former FLOTUS has maintained a low profile, choosing to focus on her family and a small circle of friends. According to close sources, Melania’s sparse public appearances should not be misunderstood as disapproval or indifference. Her decision to join Donald at the fundraiser reflects her ongoing support for his political endeavors, even amid a rollercoaster political landscape.

Looks like Melania Trump is about to dive head first into a pool of sharks & nobody’s going to protect her. I was the only life guard on duty when she was First Lady.



She chose to live a life in a minefield, where every step is treacherous & never sure when it might explode.… pic.twitter.com/DHnvHJCtPX — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) April 7, 2024

In related news, in a statement, Paulson wrote, "Tonight, we raised an historic $50.5 million for the re-election of President Trump. This sold-out event has raised the most in a single political fundraiser in history. This overwhelming support demonstrates the enthusiasm for President Trump and his policies," as per ABC News.

Even wearing a $7,000 dress, Melania looks miserable. pic.twitter.com/mfHpODelBf — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 7, 2024

The fundraiser itself was a high-profile affair, attended by major donors and influential figures like Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Doug Burgum, RNC Chair Michael Whatley, and co-chair Lara Trump from the Republican Party. Trump's speech at the event covered key issues such as tax cuts, border security, energy independence, and protecting Israel, resonating with his supporters' priorities.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy

Guests at the fundraiser expressed their support for Trump's strong stance on these issues, with some attendees praising his remarks as they exclaimed, "Vivek's and Lara’s remarks were the most inspiring after President Trump, whose remarks were the best we’ve ever heard from him. Focused. Strong. Kind regarding others. But very strong on what exactly he would do when President again. He said no retribution, just SUCCESS for every single American."