'The View’ Co-host Praises Trump for Attending NYPD Cop’s Funeral, Critiques Biden’s Fundraiser

The contrast between ex-President Donald Trump’s attendance at the wake of NYPD officer, Jonathan Diller, and POTUS Joe Biden’s star-studded fundraiser event in New York City, has ignited discussions about political optics and priorities. Trump’s decision to attend Officer Diller’s wake, where he expressed outrage over the senseless killing and emphasized the need for law and order, has been seen as a strategic move to connect with middle America.

Commenting on the issue, The View co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, highlighted how the two events resonated with the American public. Griffin, a former Trump aide, shared, "Donald Trump, the master spinner, is going to say, ‘You, elites in New York with celebrities are raising this high-dollar donor money, while I'm in New York to honor a fallen New York police department officer, who was killed by somebody who'd been arrested on 21 times previously.’ To the average American, the Trump-curious voter, this is what they want to see from him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

As reported by Fox News, she further continued, "I have to say Donald Trump is getting smarter. This is his third time running now, he knows what he's doing in a way that there's a sophistication that wasn't there. And I do think this works. He's always had his finger on the pulse of what middle America actually cares about. A slain officer who the person killed shouldn't have been out, that’s something that resonates more than a bunch of celebrities at Radio City Music Hall."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Karoline Leavitt, the former commander-in-chief's campaign spokesperson, said in a statement, "President Trump is moved by the invitation to join NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s family and colleagues as they deal with his senseless and tragic death." At the wake Trump was furious as he asserted, "What happened is such a sad, sad event— such a horrible thing and it's happening all too often and we're just not going to let it happen. They don't learn because they don't respect. They're not given the respect...Police are the greatest people we have. There's nothing and there's nobody like 'em." Furthermore, according to NBC News, taking to social media, Trump wrote, "To Officer Diller’s family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

On the other hand, Biden's participation in a fundraising event at Radio City Music Hall, featuring former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with A-list celebrities, presents a starkly different image. While such events are common in political fundraising, they can also be seen as being disconnected from the everyday concerns of Americans, particularly during times of heightened societal challenges and tragedies like the death of Officer Diller. The event raised many questions about Biden's priorities. Trump's focus on honoring a fallen officer and addressing crime-related issues seemed befitting of a Presidential candidate, which is often not the case.