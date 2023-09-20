“I’m Running Because Democracy Is at Stake,” Says Joe Biden on His New York City Fund-Raising Trip

President Joe Biden, at the age of 80, addressed questions about his age and reiterated his commitment to defending American democracy in a thundering declaration of his determination to seek re-election. The President spoke at a fundraising event in New York City, emphasizing the importance of the forthcoming 2024 election.

President Biden addressed the subject of his age directly, saying, "A lot of people seem focused on my age. I get it, believe me, I know it more than anyone." Biden's unrelenting commitment to running for re-election stems from his genuine sense that American democracy is under attack. "I'm running because democracy is at stake." "Because democracy is on the ballot again in 2024," he declared, per Axios.

Former President Donald Trump, who remains a powerful force within the Republican Party, is a possible opponent in the 2024 race. Biden was straightforward in his assessment of Trump and his supporters, declaring, "And let there be no question: Donald Trump and his MAGA republicans are determined to destroy American democracy. And I will always defend, protect, and fight for our democracy."

These statements recall a core theme of Biden's 2020 campaign, in which he emphasized the importance of uniting the country in the face of political violence and divisive speech. He brought up the far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017, which had fatal repercussions. According to The New York Post, Biden stated, “I’m running because — hear this — I want the entire nation to join me in sending the strongest, clearest, most powerful message possible that political violence in America is never, never, never acceptable.”

President Biden's dedication to democracy includes a hard position on foreign relations, notably about Russia. Unlike former President Trump, who claimed to have a strong relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden stated categorically, "I will not side with dictators like Putin. Maybe Trump and his MAGA friends can bow down, but I won’t."

Former President Donald Trump, who is also a frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, had recently remarked on Biden's age in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press. Trump appeared to defend Biden's ability to run for a second term despite his age but immediately moved to question his competency, reports Wionews.

Opinion surveys indicate President Biden's struggles in persuading the American voters of his ability to serve a second term. Even though Biden and Trump are only three years apart in age, polls suggest that a sizable section of the populace is concerned about Biden's age. According to a CBS News/YouGov poll, only 34% of registered voters believe he will complete a second term, compared to 55% who believe Trump will.

It is worth noting that similar concerns about Biden's age have not stopped him from running for re-election. The President has attempted to rally his supporters and raise funding for his campaign. The New York fundraiser event where President Biden gave these remarks was star-studded, with performances from Broadway actors and appearances by Tony Award winners. President Biden's campaign is aggressively connecting with donors and supporters as the end-of-third-quarter campaign finance filing requirements approach, per the NY Post.

