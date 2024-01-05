In a strategic move that has everyone buzzing, former President Donald Trump has seemingly revealed his ambitious plan to influence traditionally Democratic strongholds in the upcoming 2024 election. As reported by Mediaite, in an interview with Breitbart News, Trump dished out his intentions to make a robust play for states like New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, and even Minnesota.

HUGE: Trump is reportedly considering renting out Madison Square Garden for a massive rally in NYC this year! 🔥



"That's the belly of the beast, right?"



So many New Yorkers I've spoken to are thrilled with this idea. NY loves Trump.



What a fantastic event that would be! https://t.co/H7ipJauD04 — Olivia Ingrassia (@OliviaIngrassia) January 2, 2024

Also Read: Ron DeSantis Slammed Vivek Ramaswamy For Calling Him ‘Complicit’ Against Trump: 'Just Absurd'

He said, “I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota, I’m going to do rallies, I’m going to do speeches, I’m going to work them. That doesn’t mean I’m going to work them as hard as I work Pennsylvania, where I’m doing very well. But we’re going to do these other states too, and it will be a heavy move, I may rent Madison Square Garden and that’s the belly of the beast, right?” Breitbart reporters Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow highlighted that a rally at Madison Square would mark a prominent investment of campaign resources in a city that holds sentimental value for Trump.

Umm. Isn't trump on his way to take NY back and rent Madison Square Garden or some crap🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/kHv3Q2L2Qx — Rae☮️ (@RachelDelray) January 3, 2024

Madison Square could hold a special place in Trump’s heart, as he appeared along with significant figures like Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr., and UFC's Dana White for a UFC fight in November; Trump was welcomed with wild enthusiasm.

Also Read: Trump Says Liz Cheney ‘Deleted’ Evidence of Previously Debunked ‘10,000 Soldiers’ Jan. 6 Riot Claim

He exclaimed, “So, I believe we have a chance to win New York. I believe we have a chance to win New Jersey. If you look at Lee, he lost by a pretty close race. But it’s 100 times worse now than it was two years ago. Now, you have people — you have migrants living on Madison Avenue. You can’t get into a hospital. You can’t get into a school. You go to a public school and half the kids are sitting there and have no idea what the teacher is saying. You can’t get into these schools. I think it’s really bad, and I think the people in New York and New Jersey and a lot of these states are — it would have been semi-unthinkable but I think these are states that can be won.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Could ‘Be President From Jail' If It Comes to That, Says Fox News Contributor

Trump thinks that the modified landscape and dissatisfaction among voters could open the door for a Republican victory. As per OK! Magazine, he didn’t hold back on his thoughts about former Mayor Bill de Blasio either: “We had already suffered from De Blasio a little bit. But it hadn’t been long enough. He was a horrible mayor. He was the worst mayor in the history of New York. We were suffering from De Blasio a little bit but it was eight years ago when I left, and when I left it was the hottest thing. Now, you look at it and what they’ve done to that beautiful place is just horrible. So, I think I have a chance there. I will spend time that I would normally not be working on New York and New Jersey and other places.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Despite the changes and challenges, Trump sees a chance to reclaim these states and plans to dedicate time and effort to winning them over. As the political landscape gears up for the 2024 election, Trump's grand plan to contest deep-blue states, especially with a rally at Madison Square Garden, adds an intriguing chapter to the ongoing saga of his political career. Whether this strategy will yield the desired results remains uncertain, but one thing is certain–Trump is ready for another round in the political arena.

More from Inquisitr

Federal Prosecutors Find Jeffrey Epstein, Former Friend of Donald Trump's, First Suicide Attempt Video

'The English Psychic' Forecasts a Potential 'Loss' For Donald Trump In 2024 on Fox News