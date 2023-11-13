Donald Trump’s ‘Badass’ UFC Entrance Was Ruined by a Vulgar Gesture From the Crowd

Donald Trump and Kid Rock's entrance at UFC 287 on Saturday night was met with raucous cheers. From the looks of images and photographs shared on social media, the former president was given a hero's welcome as he made an unexpected appearance at the event at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Nonetheless, the audience did not welcome his appearance without raising two middle fingers as reported by HuffPost.

Trump, with Kid Rock's "American Bad Ass" playing in the background, went into the tunnel at MSG and waved to UFC fans. He walked along with Rock, Carlson, White, and Trump Jr. In a now-viral video, the former president was shaking hands with the crowd when a lady flipped the middle finger at him. As per the outlet, the lady was Bill Burr's wife, Nia Renée Hill, sitting right next to him. A similar incident happened in Iowa when Trump attended the Iowa Hawkeyes' annual rivalry game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium in September. His appearance was met with mixed reactions from the crowd. Several Iowa State supporters welcomed Trump to their football game by showing him the middle finger.

After being featured on the big screen on Saturday, the former president, a friend of UFC CEO Dana White, stepped out to a roaring ovation at Madison Square Garden. Wearing his trademark red tie, he stepped out to the cage before the main MMA event program started, where he was greeted by cage announcer Bruce Buffer. Arriving at the esteemed location in time, Trump witnessed the final five bouts, which featured Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira competing for the world light-heavyweight championship and Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

As reported by Mediaite, during a speech hours earlier in Claremont, New Hampshire, Trump correctly identified Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom he previously referred to as the "leader of Turkey. But even though President Joe Biden is currently in power, he went on to say that Orban had called for President Barack Obama to resign "and be replaced by Trump" a few weeks ago.

You know, we were respected when I was President. - President Donald Trump



He said during his speech, "But the head of Hungary. Very tough, strong guy. Viktor Orban—did anybody ever hear him? Probably, you know, considered very powerful, very powerful within his country and outside of his country, not exactly loved by some of the European nations, because he does this thing. He didn’t allow millions of people to invade his country. He allowed nobody to invade the zero zero."

He further added, "But they were interviewing him two weeks ago, and they said, 'What would you advise President Obama? The whole world seems to be exploding and imploding.' And he said, 'It’s very simple. He should immediately resign and they should replace him with President Trump, who kept the world safe.'" One of the media figures tweeted, "Trump is again confused about who is president ... He tells the crowd that Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has called for Obama to step down as president to be replaced immediately by Trump."

