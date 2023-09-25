Malibu Mayor 'Appalled' by Kourtney Kardashian For Lying To Get a Permit For a Poosh Event

One of the Kardashian sisters is in serious trouble with the law! The Malibu mayor criticized Kourtney Kardashian for reportedly lying on a permit application for her most recent Poosh event. The pregnant health expert was accused by Mayor Bruce Silverstein of lying about the details of the September 23 Poolside with Poosh party held at Kardashian's sizable Malibu estate.

“I understand that the event has been represented to be a baby shower that is being hosted by the owner of the property,” Silverstein lambasted the Kardashian in a detailed post on Facebook. “Both of those representations are contrary to what the event planner told me — which was that the house is being ‘rented’ for an ‘influencer event.'”

“As an elected official, however, I am appalled by the situation, and it helps me understand what residents throughout the city are dealing with,” Silverstein wrote. Page Six reported that an attendee present at the event shared, “There were no more than 100 people attending the privately held wellness event for friends of Poosh.”

The legislator also claimed that the bash was detrimental to his residents in his social media post, which he appropriately titled - “City of Malibu Continues to Place Celebrities and the Uber Wealthy Over Residents.” The mayor added, “Not a good look for the city — although it is a great ad to non-residents who want to come here and destroy the residents’ peaceful next-door enjoyment of their homes.”

“I also request an internal investigation to ascertain whether anyone working for the city was complicit in this matter, as opposed to having been defrauded.” He even shared images of the gathering being set up, saying, “Attached is a photo taken by a neighbor of the property where the Kardashian event is being held. It sure looks like a fire hazard to me.”

It's unclear if Kardashian, 44, even attended the event, which included a hair salon, manicure salon, massages, and 818 Tequila, Ring Concierge, and CoverGirl as sponsors. Mayor Silverstein has now requested that an internal investigation be conducted to discover whether any city employees were "complicit" in the alleged misconduct.

The public reacted to the Mayor's posts by thanking their local representative and condemning Kardashian. “Juiciest post, Bruce!!” one person penned under the Facebook post, while another said, “Thank you for everything you do Bruce!” Another user slammed the Kardashians, adding, “I'm calling for a one-year ban of all Kardashian events!!! Who's with me??”

Kardashian, who debuted her lifestyle business in 2019, is expecting her fourth child. Kardashian already has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11. Travis Barker, who married the Poosh creator in 2022, has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17. He is also the stepfather of Moakler's 24-year-old daughter Atiana.

