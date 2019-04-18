Lisa Rinna, 55, Flaunts Ample Amounts Of Cleavage And Leg In Skintight Animal Print Dress

It’s hard to believe that Lisa Rinna is already 55-years-old because she certainly doesn’t look it.

The brunette bombshell has never been shy in her career, posing in tiny little bikinis and barely-there dresses that showcase her incredible figure. On Instagram alone, the actress already boasts an impressive following of nearly 2 million and she keeps wowing fans with sexy photos on her feed.

Last night, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on her Bravo boss Andy Cohen’s late night show — Watch What Happens Live and while there, she definitely turned heads. In her most recent Instagram update, the reality star gave fans a look at the sexy outfit that she wore on the show and so far, her fans are going absolutely wild.

In the sultry photo, Rinna shows off her enviable figure in a low-cut animal print dress that shows off ample amounts of cleavage. The long-sleeved dress hugs every one of Rinna’s gorgeous curves and clasps at the waist with a beautiful diamond-encrusted belt gathering it together. The RHOBH stunner also shows off her insane diamond ring on her left hand and wears a pair of dangly earrings for the photo op.

Per usual, Rinna rocks a beautiful face of fresh makeup complete with intense highlighter as well and sports long brown extensions with her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. The sultry post has not gone unnoticed by Lisa’s loyal followers, amassing over 42,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments.

A ton of the actress’ followers took to the post to gush over how stunning she looks in the photo while countless others commented on how much they love her on the Bravo reality show. A few of Rinna’s famous friends including Brooke Burke and Kyle Richards also commented on the post with Burke calling the look “stunning” and Richards saying that it was her “fave look yet.”

“She looks so much younger,” one follower commented.

“Love your hair. U should keep it like that. Makes u look so much younger!”

“Ok skin secrets please. Do you do any type of laser? I need smooth skin ughhhhh help a sista out lol!!! You look gorg,” another asked.

This year, almost the whole season of The Real Housewives has centered around the Puppy Gate scandal and as The Inquisitr shared last night, Rinna spoke out about it on WWHL and set the record straight by denying that she had anything to do with the leaked story to Radar Online.

“Here’s the thing… I can tell you I didn’t leak that story. I did hear a rumor that people thought I did. I did not leak that story,” she told Andy Cohen last night.

Additionally, she told Cohen that she didn’t want to talk about Puppy Gate any longer and wants to put the issue to rest once and for all.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.