Sommer Ray Shows Off Toned Booty & Legs In Thong Bikini At Coachella

Sommer Ray is showing off her hottest Coachella looks once again. On Wednesday, the model shared a collection of photos of the sexy thong bikini she wore to the music and arts festival last weekend. Fans got a glimpse of the look earlier this week, in a video Ray shared. They loved it so much that the 22-year-old social media star is giving the bikini an encore!

The first Instagram photo in the collection shows Ray standing on a whimsical carousel at the desert festival. Her toned behind is on full display as she wears a white, blue, and pink floral thong bikini with golden tassels around her waist. She pairs this with a matching headband. The model’s long, wavy locks fall behind her back as she smiles at the camera over her shoulder. Her right arm is outstretched, showing off her hand and wrist being decorated with rings and bracelets.

In the second photo, Ray poses on the golden carousel horse so that fans can get a side view of the look. The golden chain necklace decorates her toned abs as her legs are covered in calf-high black combat boots.

The third image shows off Ray’s backside one more time. She gives a sultry gaze at the camera, nose ring on full display, as her hair falls over one half of her face.

“Sorry guys i’ve been super busy so i’m finally posting my coachella pics today lol thanks to the amazing @martin_depict for capturing these moments,” Ray captioned the series.

So far, the post has over 345,000 likes.

Earlier this week, Ray shared an Instagram video of herself dancing in the same outfit. The silly clip shows the influencer shaking her hips to the music at Coachella while she enjoys an acai bowl. At one point, she drops a berry on the ground, giggles at the camera, and turns around to shake her booty.

Ray featured another Coachella look on her page on Monday. The video showed off her leopard print thong bikini, one that was paired with very ripped shorts which put her bare derriere on full display.

What is unique about Ray is that, in many of her posts, she tags her secondary Instagram page, @sommerray2. The account’s bio reads, “the real me,” and shows off the 22-year-old’s sillier side. That account is loaded up with candid videos and goofy photos.

Back in October, Ray revealed to Forbes what she hopes to achieve with her two Instagram pages.

“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo,” she said, “Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less[sic].”