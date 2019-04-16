Lauren Drain, Banished Church Member-Turned-Model, Flaunts Booty To Mark Return After Social Media Break

Lauren Drain gained national public attention in 2013 when she released her book, Banished: Surviving My Years in the Westboro Baptist Church, chronicling her experiences and eventual excommunication from the controversial church. Since then, the 33-year-old has found success as a fitness model, attracting millions to her Instagram page, where she posts sultry photos and shares workout and nutrition tips.

On Monday, the Florida native took to the popular social media platform to share a racy Boomerang of herself in a barely-there thong bikini, marking her return to Instagram following a brief hiatus. She had taken a break to focus on her mental well-being, as she wrote in the caption. In her lengthy message, Drain explained that she need the break because she was comparing herself to others, a practice which was taking a toll of her.

In the clip, the model is sitting on the edge of a boat with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center for the shot. She is rocking an off-white two-piece bikini with details in black. A high-rise thong sits above her waist, helping to accentuate her hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her small waistline, full hips, and voluptuous backside. Drain is wearing her blonde hair down as it falls freely onto her back, moving with the wind as evidenced by the Boomerang.

As she explained in the caption, this clip was taken from Exuma, in the Bahamas.

The Boomerang — which she shared with her impressive host of almost 4 million Instagram followers — was viewed more than 58,000 times within about a day of having been posted, garnering more than 25,000 likes and about 110 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her body, and to thank her for her message.

“Being healthy doesn’t just mean having a fit body (which you most certainly do) but also a healthy mind and [if] that means taking a break from social media I’m all for it. I think we’re all better [off] putting down the screens once in a while and heading outside,” one user wrote.

As Fox News has noted, Drain is moving forward with her life after going through a harrowing ordeal. Her struggles resulted in her reportedly being banished not only from the Westboro Baptist Church (WBC), but also from her family. She has found solace in her passion for wellness as a fitness model, as well as in being a registered nurse who runs a personal training and nutrition program. She hopes to encourage others to lead healthy lives and to feel confident about themselves, Fox News added.