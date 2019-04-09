‘Playboy’ Stunner Rachel Cook Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini In Latest Snap

Model Rachel Cook is known by many for the Playboy Mexico spread she did last November, although others have followed her work elsewhere as she has been modeling for several years now. Based on Cook’s latest Instagram shot featuring her slim, athletic figure in a tiny bikini, it is easy to see why her fan base is rapidly growing these days.

On Tuesday, Rachel shared a new snapshot to her Instagram page, and her fans are already going wild over it. Based on Cook’s caption, it would seem that the photo was taken via her iPhone — and that she is rather disappointed in the quality of it. In taking a look at the response from her social media followers, however, it doesn’t look as if anybody is even the least bit disappointed.

The 24-year-old Washington native has been keeping busy with work engagements in recent weeks, but this latest Instagram post would seem to indicate she perhaps made room for some beach time with her beau, Tyler. As The Inquisitr shared, Rachel and her guy recently moved into a van, and they have been traveling — and organizing — in-between her modeling commitments.

Tuesday’s Instagram update features a solo shot of Cook wearing a tiny blue-and-white Chevron bikini that perfectly showcases her figure. Rachel’s triangle bikini top shows off her perky breasts, with just a hint of underboob visible. She has one hip cocked, and the other leg bent, to flaunt her athletic legs and insanely taut abs.

Cook is wearing a silver necklace, simple earrings, and several rings — and she is holding a pair of sunglasses as she poses for the snap. Rachel noted that the picture was taken in Dana Point, California, and it looks like she and her guy have found a new landing spot after being in Las Vegas a few days ago.

While Cook has donned some PacSun bikinis in recent social media updates, due to a photo shoot she did for them, she went with a different designer for this casual California beach day. In her Instagram Stories, Rachel noted that this gorgeous and tiny bikini was from Kasa Kai.

The Playboy model is wearing the Kasa Kai Axel Cloud Colorblock bikini, one that the designer describes as nailing a minimal chic look with skimpy coverage. It was clear that Cook’s 2.3 million Instagram followers loved this look, as more than 50,000 people had liked the post in less than an hour of it having been posted. Hundreds commented as well, with everybody stunned by the American model’s gorgeous look.

Rachel Cook’s fans go wild over virtually anything she shares on social media, whether it’s via her Instagram page, YouTube channel, or Twitter account. She can make virtually any outfit look sexy, but it is clear that this latest bikini snap is going to be an especially popular look.