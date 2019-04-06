Rihanna Reveals Cleavage In Sheer Yellow Camisole & Bottoms On Instagram

Rihanna’s been busy modeling for her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, and new photos have been released on Instagram. This includes a shot of Rihanna wearing a sheer camisole and bottoms pairing, as she leaned over and looked down for the photo. Her hair was down in loose waves, as she accessorized with a hair piece by her left ear. The camisole strap on her right was falling down, and she held her arm with her left hand to keep it up. It looks like there’s a floral print fabric underneath the sheer, yellow one.

The singer previously shared another shot of the outfit, except from behind. Rihanna puckered her lips for the photo as she looked over her left shoulder at the camera. Her bright red lipstick popped, as she posed in front of a lavender wall.

In the meantime, she has been keeping fans updated on her personal page. Around the time Nipsey Hussle’s murder was in the news, she took the time to share her shock and prayers.

She noted that “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you”.

In addition, Rihanna posted a throwback photo of her mom earlier today to commemorate her birthday. There’s definitely a recognizable resemblance between Rihanna and her mom.

“Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work, and helping others in whatever way you can…is what true beauty looks like. Love you and I appreciate you! Thank You God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!”

With all that being said, fans can stay tuned to hear more about her life updates along with news on her Fenty x Savage line. She’s also busy with her makeup line, Fenty Beauty, that’s shaking up the makeup scene by introducing a wide array of shades.

There’s even a “Shade Finder” quiz that helps you find the right foundation. You start by choosing which model you most resemble, which is easy considering there are models of multiple ethnicities and skin colors. From there, it asks you easy questions like how easily you get sunburns and what color the veins are on your inner wrist. You’re then able to find out the right shade color for your skin, making shopping on their site that much easier.