Kanye West Talks ‘Big Butts,’ Struggles To Make Sense In First ‘KUWTK’ Interview

'I like big butts and I cannot lie?'

Interviews with Kanye West can be risky business. The rapper who is known for his rants tends to leave people speechless. By and large, it’s for erring on the side of not making much sense.

Following The New York Times’ March 30 interview with the Kardashian-Jenners, everyone is now aware that Kim Kardashian’s husband will be making significantly more appearances on the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As the newspaper reports, West will “prominently feature” on the much-loved reality show.

Coverage of Kanye’s upcoming on-screen presence doesn’t seem to be enough for him, though. The rapper has been voicing his thoughts on the show, as Cinema Blend reports on April 1. His interview spans the cartoon world, alongside his wife’s well-known posterior.

“This is my first time doing this. I’m not actually attempting to do good…. This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife got a big butt, and I just see our life becoming more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly.”

Admittedly, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. The interview comes in the form of Kanye’s “talking head” interview as the first episode of Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired last night.

This isn’t the first time that West has referenced his wife’s sex appeal. The Kardashian-West household may now appear as a steady marriage that’s expecting its fourth child, but Kim’s sex tape past hasn’t been forgotten. In fact, it’s referred to quite explicitly in Kanye’s “Clique” track.

“Break records at Louie [sic], ate breakfast at Gucci, My girl a superstar all from a home movie.”

The lyrics, of course, refer to the infamous 2003 sex tape with Kim’s then-boyfriend, Ray J. In 2018, Kim admitted to being “high on ecstasy” during the event, The Evening Standard reports.

Kim’s curvaceous behind seems to have formed the backbone of her career. As one of the founders of nude bathroom selfies, this beauty mogul has never held back flaunting her assets. She likewise takes a firm stand at defending those who slam her for doing so.

As E! Online reports, 2017 saw Kim defend online backlash by stating that she never indulges in illicit substances, “hardly” consumes alcohol, and therefore cannot comprehend why people consider her a “bad role model.” For any eyebrows being raised on account of the above-mentioned ecstasy reference – Kim is likely referring to her now-stable role as a mother and not her 2003 past that came with a party vibe.

Kanye West doesn’t just speak about his wife’s behind, though. The rapper is frequently seen grabbing Kim’s derrière, both on social media and by the paparazzi.