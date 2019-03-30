Olivia Culpo Flashes Red Bra Under White Crop Top In Photo Shared By Devon Windsor

Olivia Culpo had a little extra sass to boast Thursday night, which her friend and fellow model Devon Windsor was proud to show off via her Instagram page. On Friday, March 29, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media to share a photo of herself and Culpo sitting side by side on a staircase as Culpo wears a crop top that shows off quite a bit of skin.

The snapshot in question shows Culpo flashing her red lace bra that is peeking from under her white top, which is lifted up because she has her arm up. The former Miss Universe teamed the number with a high-waisted black pants that sit above her bellybutton, drawing attention to her envy-inducing washboard abs. Culpo has her right leg up the wall, in a pose that accentuates her long legs and adds a dash of sass to her pose. She completed her look with a silver belt and high heeled boots with details in silver that match the overall palette of her outfit.

Meanwhile, Windsor is slightly in front of Culpo donning a black outfit, which could either be a turtleneck top with pants or a bodysuit, with a leopard print belt across her midsection and a black headband, completing her sophisticated look.

The post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 45 comments within just a few hours of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fan of the model took to the comments section to praise their admiration for the gals.

“My queens,” one user wrote.

“Make a vlog of a day in Miami with Olivia,” another one requested.

In addition to enjoying a night out together on Thursday, the two models also hung out by the beach in Miami together earlier in the week, as per a Daily Mail report. Culpo was wearing a red two-piece bikini consisting of an underwear bra and a thong, while Windsor stunned in a yellow number whose high-waisted bottom looked deliciously retro.

As The Inquisitr noted, Windsor then took to her Instagram to give fans a look at what happened after the model and friends headed home after the beach. In the hilarious video Windsor posted, Culpo is rocking a white sheet face mask and a towel around her body and hair as she joked that Freddie Kruger had broken into her Miami home.