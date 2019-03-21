Heidi Montag Flaunts Her Curves In Plunging Cut-Out Swimsuit During Beach Vacation

Heidi Montag has never been afraid to flaunt her figure, and is back at it again just 17 months after giving birth to her son, Gunner. According to The Daily Mail, the 32-year-old slipped into an extremely revealing swimsuit during her vacation in Santa Barbara with her family and she flashed plenty of skin and left little to the imagination.

Heidi and her husband, Spencer Pratt, hit the beach with their young son on Thursday, March 21, and the blonde beauty certainly served up a look as she played around in the sand. The reality television star rocked a bright pink one-piece bathing suit that featured a large flower-shaped cut-out across her toned midsection, giving onlookers a peek at her incredible stomach.

The stunner put on a seriously busty display thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage, while its cheeky design did nothing but favors for her enviable physique. The high-cut leg of the one-piece did much more showing than covering, highlighting her long, toned legs and also exposing her curvy booty almost in its entirety.

The new mother made sure to add some bling to her sexy beach-day look, rocking a beaded bracelet, delicate gold pendant necklace, and sparkling stud earrings to give her barely-there ensemble a bit of sparkle. Heidi kept her signature blonde tresses down as she enjoyed some relaxation under the sun, and rocked a minimal makeup look, featuring a thick coating of mascara on her lashes and a light pink lip gloss.

Meanwhile, the MTV star’s husband and son looked absolutely adorable in matching bright blue swim trunks adorned with flamingos. Spencer also sported a stack of beaded necklaces around his neck as he spent some time on the beach.

Last summer, MTV announced during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards that their hit reality television series The Hills — which Heidi and Spencer were originally featured in — would be getting a reboot entitled The Hills: New Beginning. The show is expected to air sometime later this year.

A number of members of the original cast are slated to return to the show, including Heidi and Spencer, as well as Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, and Brody Jenner. There will also be some new faces featured in the upcoming reality series, including The O.C.‘s Mischa Barton.

One of the original cast members is not expected to return to the show as a series regular. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristin Cavallari’s hectic schedule makes her unable to join the cast, however, she recently admitted that she would love to make a cameo appearance at some point.