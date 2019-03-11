Kim Kardashian Dubs Son Saint West ‘King Of Hide And Seek’ In Sweet Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian blessed Instagram with some adorable baby photos on Sunday morning. The reality star shared a black-and-white series of her 3-year-old son, Saint West, enjoying some play time with his baby sister, 1-year-old Chicago West. Fans in the comments couldn’t contain themselves over the adorable pictures.

The first in the series showed a miniature ball pit next to a wooden chair, according to Entertainment Tonight. But where was Saint? Most fans needed a second glance to see that the son of Kanye West was actually hiding face-down in the pit! His feet and legs dangled on the edge of the round pen as he tried to push himself beneath the balls. In the next photo, Saint popped up from his hiding place with a huge smile.

In another photo, Saint lounged in the pit alongside baby Chicago, who peered out a window on the other side. The two kids appeared to be having tons of fun as they crawled around the tiny tub.

“The King of Hide and Seek,” Kim captioned the photo series, along with a laughing emoji.

The photos were well-received by fans, having garnered over 1 million likes in a day. Kim’s post also saw over 6,600 comments, most telling the mother of four how precious her children are.

“He is soooooooooo cute, luv [SIC] the smile,” one user wrote.

“Saint is my favorite West hands down,” another said.

The youth of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have been gracing social media frequently as their parents document their growth. On Saturday, Kim shared more precious photos of Chicago hanging out with her cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson’s 10-month-old daughter, People reported.

Chicago wore pink sweats while True sported a white dress and matching floral headband. In one photo, the two adorable babies looked at the camera, then glanced at each other as if they were chatting in the second shot.

“I can’t wait to hear what they talk about lol,” Kim wrote in the caption.

Kim and Kanye are eagerly awaiting the birth of their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate. A source told E! News last week that the couple’s surrogate is “well into” her pregnancy and the famous parents are busy preparing for the baby’s arrival. The source explained that Kim and Kanye are working on the new addition’s nursery, as well as discussing the possibility of a new car suitable for a large family.

“Kim and Kanye are really excited about the new baby! It’s a bright spot right now given everything else that’s going on in the family,” the source said.