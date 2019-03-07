Jenna Jameson Shows Off 80-Pound Weight Loss In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Jenna's putting her amazing weight loss on full display.

Jenna Jameson is flaunting her seriously impressive recent 80-pound weight loss in a bikini. The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. contestant proudly showed off her amazing body in a new photo posted to her official Instagram account on March 6 as she lay on her back by the pool during a trip to Zihuatanejo in Mexico.

The star revealed her seriously toned and flat tummy as she lay down next to the water with her hands stretched out above her head and was rocking a black two-piece bikini made up of a crop-top style top and skimpy matching bottoms.

Jenna also gave her followers a look at her full-sleeve tattoos on both arms and shielded her eyes from the sun in a pair of dark sunglasses while her long blonde hair was tied up into a ponytail with a black scrunchie that matched her dark bikini look.

Jameson also had her toned legs on display after dropping the serious amount of weight following the birth of her daughter Batel in April 2017. Batel is her first child with boyfriend Lior Bitton and her third child overall.

In the caption of the stunning new swimwear snap, the star revealed that she was preparing to head home after a vacation south of the border.

The latest look at the reality star in a two-piece comes shortly after she opened up about how she’s been trying to stick to her regimented eating plan on vacation. She shared that she’s been doing a little bit of indulging while enjoying some downtime after losing 80 pounds thanks to the Keto diet.

Jenna posted a snap to Instagram showing before and after looks at herself in a strapless cut-out swimsuit from before her weight loss and after as she told her followers that it was “not easy” for her to stay on track while soaking up the sun.

“It’s not easy. Not because there is a shortage of perfect #ketofoods…. but because it’s ingrained in our brains that vacation is for letting go,” the star told her hundreds of thousands of followers, admitting that she was “guilty” of enjoying herself and did treat herself to a few unhealthy foods.

“I’m sure my scale has shifted… but not to the point that it should effect [sic] my mood or ultimate progress,” Jenna continued. “Moral of this story, don’t deprive yourself… enjoy life… but don’t stray to [sic] far.”

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that Jameson opened up about exactly what she eats on the Keto diet as she shared that intermittent fasting and not eating until around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. are some of her tricks to staying slim.

Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

Revealing that she starts her day with coffee, she said that she then allows herself “to get hungry. REALLY hungry” before eating a meal made up of avocados and eggs.

Jenna also told fans that she’d been going a little harder when it came to the diet as she prepared to head to Mexico on vacation.

“I’m also cracking down on my #keto to try to get lean and mean because more than likely I’m going to enjoy a few taco platters while in Mexico,” Jameson said, per People.