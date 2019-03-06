Sean Gunn Gives Update On ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ – ‘Everything’s Gonna Work Itself Out’

A third movie has been in the plans, but is it actually going to happen?

When The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios let James Gunn go for some old tweets that resurfaced, fans began getting really worried. The man at the helm of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise was no longer with the company and it really put the third film in jeopardy. Now, James’ brother Sean has given an update on the status of a third film and if the rag-tag group of heroes is actually going to fly together again.

Of course, the Guardians (at least some of them – Rocket) will make another appearance in Avengers: Endgame next month, but fans want more. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was being worked on already at the time of James Gunn’s firing. This led many people to believe that Marvel and Disney may simply scrap the entire third film.

Gunn’s firing came about when the old tweets making light of pedophilia resurfaced and went viral again. The director and writer had acknowledged them and apologized years ago, but the bad press that came with them being brought back up was too much and he was let go.

With Disney already building a Guardians of the Galaxy roller coaster attraction at Epcot in Walt Disney World, this whole situation became quite ugly. Still, the ride is continuing to be built and it appears as if the third film is not only moving ahead but with everyone onboard.

Marvel Studios

James’ brother Sean recently spoke with Variety while at Monday’s premiere of Captain Marvel, and he was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to him, the movie is on and it’s going to somehow work itself out.

“I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work, but I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the ‘Guardians’ movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge.” “I just have this feeling everything’s gonna work itself out.”

Sean feels as if things will work out without his brother as the director and Marvel has already revealed that the new movie will use James Gunn’s script that was written.

Many of the fans and even a number of cast members stood behind James Gunn and hoped to get him rehired for the movie. Their efforts didn’t work out, though, as Disney stood behind its decision and upheld their choice to fire him.

For now, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s production is on hold since Gunn’s firing and a release date is not yet known. As far as Sean Gunn knows, though, the movie is going to move forward and the entire cast is coming back for it.