Paulina Gretzky Goes Nude For A Bubble Bath On Instagram

Paulina Gretzky shared a new photo with her fans on Instagram, and it’s got people talking. The photo showed Paulina posing in a white bathtub, partially covered in bubbles. She also wore a white towel on her head, along with a necklace and matching bracelet. She held her head with her right hand, as she looked straight ahead. She appeared to wear natural-looking makeup, along with earrings. So far, her fans have taken time to leave comments about how lucky Dustin Johnson is, and others noted, “Genes are the key” and “Nice!”

Other fans simply congratulated DJ on his latest win. After all, DJ just won $1,745,000 during the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship. He came in first place, followed by Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey, detailed Golf Digest. Not to mention that his latest win brings DJ’s collective wins in WGC tournaments is now over $14,459,000.

In addition to sharing the bathtub photo, Paulina also shared a couple of clips from “Schitt’s Creek,” which she was watching on her flat screen TV. The show is about a rich family that suddenly lose their wealth, according to IMDB. In both clips, Paulina’s small dog could be seen in the foreground, as she slept through the show.

Gretzky previously opened up to Complex about her childhood, along with her social media presence. She mentioned how she spent time in Canada when she was younger, “but it was to see my grandpa and grandma. I spent so much time there when my grandma was alive. Twice a year, big chunks of time, I was in Brantford—never the big city, always on the farm, at my grandpa and grandma’s house.”

At the time, Paulina also talked about her social media fame, saying that “The only reason people are paying attention to that is because of my father.”

“I don’t think they’d care if I was anybody else… I know attention is part of the career I’ve chosen, but I wish I was presented in a different light. The rumor that my dad made me shut down my Twitter account is completely false.”

Since then, however, Paulina has gone on to become romantically involved with Dustin, who has his own dedicated fan base. And since then, Gretzky’s grown her social media presence, with over 755,000 Instagram followers. Most of her posts garner over 20,000 to over 40,000 likes, many which comment on not just her looks but also on her relationship with DJ.