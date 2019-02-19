Victoria Justice Leaves Little To The Imagination With New Instagram Post

Victoria Justice showcased her naturally beautiful looks in a new Instagram post taken at a tranquil riverside location in Jamaica.

The iCarly alum traveled to the exotic destination to celebrate her 26th birthday.

The picture captures the actress as she is skinny-dipping in the crystal clear, translucent river. Drops of water are running down on her face and body, accentuating her dewy, porcelain-white skin and her gorgeous, lithe physique. Covering up her bare physique with nothing else but a suitably large, auburn-hued autumn leaf, the actress could easily pass as a nymph or, even more so, as a fully-fledged Greek goddess.

The afternoon sun casts the slightest shadow on her ravishing face, further highlighting her razor-sharp cheekbones and her plump, sultry lips. She is wearing just a touch of black mascara, some eyebrow liner, and the tiniest amount of light pink eyeshadow to achieve the astoundingly delightful, prepossessing look. The arch of her temples is the textbook example of perfection, whilst her softly curving neck alone could inspire several volumes of romantic poetry. Though the scenery behind her is breathtakingly beautiful, her body demands full attention.

Jamaica is by far the most magnificent location the actress chose to celebrate her birthday.

As ET Online reports, last year the actress celebrated her birthday with a surprise party that was organized by her family and close friends. As a present to Victoria, her mom, Serene, and sister, Madison Reed decided to hire out the much-acclaimed Japanese restaurant near West-Hollywood, the Katana Robata. To make the affair even more heartfelt, they also decorated the venue with a plethora of balloons and some decadent candles. Victoria’s boyfriend of two years, 34-year-old singer-songwriter Reeve Carney, also attended the event. The grand gesture worked out gingerly, so much so that the gleeful actress took it to Instagram to express her gratitude.

“So my family and friends surprised me last night (so surprised, had no idea) with a birthday party dinner at the amazing @katanarobata restaurant. You guys know how to do it right! Thank you so much for making my birthday so special, loved the ambiance and the food was incredible (loved the glazed popcorn shrimp). Also @shaesavin you took the best care of us, thank you for making it a birthday to remember.”

It’d be an undoubtedly foolish idea to compare two birthday celebrations. However, it need be noted that Victoria’s current choice of location is staggeringly beautiful in a way a Japanese restaurant perhaps can’t be.