Lady Gaga Busts Out Of Glam Bodysuit While Performing ‘Shallow’ At The Grammys

Lady Gaga had a banner night at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The singer took home some awards and got to rock out on the stage.

According to the Daily Mail, Lady Gaga performed her hit song “Shallow” from the film A Star Is Born. While the song is usually a duet with her co-star Bradley Cooper, the actor was busy at the BAFTA Awards, so Gaga rocked it alone as the song’s co-writer, Mark Ronson, played guitar next to her.

The singer took the stage sporting a skintight, bejeweled bodysuit, which flaunted her famous curves as she pranced around the stage in a more rock version of the song.

Gaga’s eye-catching ensemble boasted a plunging neckline, which showed off her cleavage as she carried a matching jeweled microphone and microphone stand during the number.

The singer belted out the lyrics as the crowd roared with applause. Although Gaga had worn a silver, sparkling strapless gown to the event and on the red carpet, she made a quick wardrobe change before her performance, which included changing up her hair and makeup a bit as well.

Gaga’s platinum blonde hair was parted down the middle and blown out in a more wild look as she sported dark, cat eyeliner and sparkling silver eyeshadow during her performance.

Lady Gaga had one of the most talked about numbers of the night and took home three awards, including Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop/Duo Performance for “Shallow.” She also won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne.”

Gaga hit the stage and thanked her co-star and duet partner, Bradley Cooper, who couldn’t be there to accept the award with her, as he was busy holding down the fort at the BAFTA Awards in London, where he accepted the award for Best Original Music on behalf of himself and Gaga, according to ET.

“I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen. I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film,” he said.

The singer later took to Twitter to tweet about her excitement over her big win.

“I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s. I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u,” she wrote.

Both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were nominated in acting categories for A Star Is Born, but didn’t walk away with a win.