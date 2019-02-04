Larsa Pippen Busts Out Of Skimpy Black Dress On Super Bowl Sunday

Larsa Pippen went full glam as she celebrated Super Bowl Sunday in style. The former Real Housewives of Miami star showed off her style in a skimpy dress on social media.

On Monday, February 4, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with the hashtag #superbowl, seemingly revealing her look for an event that she headed to in honor of the big game on Sunday night.

In the sexy snapshot, Pippen is seen striking a stunning pose in a very revealing black dress. Larsa wears a floor-length black gown with multiple cut-out features, ones which show off her flat tummy and toned abs.

The reality star’s dress wraps around one shoulder, and flaunts her ample cleavage. Her skin-tight gown puts Pippen’s famous curves on full display, and also boasts a thigh-high slit — which Larsa uses to show off her lean legs.

Pippen is seen standing with her hand on her hip as her leg pokes through the slit in her dress. She has her caramel-colored hair parted to the side, styled in straight strands which fall down her back.

She also sports a full face of makeup — which includes a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, dramatic eyeliner and lashes, and darkened eyebrows. Larsa completes the look with a pair of black strappy heels.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen has been showing off some major skin on social media since announcing her divorce from her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

The couple announced their split — after 21 years together — during the fall of 2018. The pair share four children, Sophia, Preston, Justin, and Scottie Jr. Following her divorce filing, Larsa released a statement about the end of her marriage, revealing that she and Scottie planned to remain best friends and co-parents.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

Fans can see more of Larsa Pippen by following her on Instagram.