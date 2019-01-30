Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny White Bikini From Cabo

Jen Selter has made a name for herself by flaunting her fit physique via Instagram and inspiring millions of others to follow her lead. The New York City “belfie queen” recently shared a sizzling-hot shot to her social media page that is raising temperatures among all of her followers.

The 25-year-old fitness guru and model shared that she is currently in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as she wasted no time in embracing the warm sunshine during her break away from chilly NYC. On Tuesday evening, Selter posted a photo to Instagram showing her in the shade near the ocean wearing a sexy bikini. She teased that she was doing a giveaway and her fans quickly embraced this post.

Selter was kneeling on a giant cushion on the beach in Cabo, her arms raised behind her head to help showcase her amazing abs. Jen had her hair pulled back away from her face and she was wearing oversized sunglasses along with some delicate necklaces.

The bikini Selter donned appears to be a San Lorenzo piece from their new Nomad collection. The skimpy bottoms perfectly show off Jen’s curves with a hint of her booty and the top gives off a sexy vibe while providing solid coverage.

Jen has built up an Instagram following of 12.6 million fans and they are always quick to respond to anything new she posts. With this new bikini shot, nearly 120,000 fans liked the post in the first 12 hours it was up on the site. In addition, almost 900 commented with notes about how gorgeous Selter looked.

The fitness guru shares plenty of photos showing her in bikinis or workout gear, and she has an affinity for shots that showcase her infamous booty. However, she shares plenty of inspirational posts and fitness tips too, and she shared one helpful tidbit as her Cabo vacation got started.

Selter posted a photo on Instagram showing her in an adorable denim jumper, sitting near the beach with a fruity drink in her hand. She noted that it was happy hour, but that she was sipping on something non-alcoholic. Jen explained that she doesn’t drink alcohol, preferring to utilize her calories for healthy foods. That post was a big hit with her fans as well.

Jen Selter has been embraced by millions on Instagram for her positive attitude, sexy-but-fit physique, and motivational approach to interacting with her followers. Chances are good that the butt-selfie queen will be sharing plenty of sexy shots throughout her time in Cabo, and fans cannot wait to see what she shares with them next.