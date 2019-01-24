‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Reveals Backside In Thong & Bikini In Instagram Pic

Natalie Roser is reveling in the Australian sunshine before heading back to the wintry weather of Los Angeles. The Maxim model shared a photo on her Instagram page which shows off her stunning figure as she explores the beauty of Byron Bay Down Under.

The 28-year-old bikini model wore a red bikini top with full coverage over the bust. Bikini tops like these offer unparalleled support for someone as sporty as Roser who often shares her gym workout routines on her social media pages. Roser balanced the covered-up top with a barely-there bottom. The bikini model opted for a tiny thong that exposed as much of her backside as possible.

Roser kept the look simple on her beach outing opting for minimal accessories. She wore tiny gold hoop earrings and her killer smile. She kept her makeup and hair as natural as possible, choosing to wear her hair in loose waves down her back.

Roser captioned the image by letting her fans know that she was exploring Byron Bay, which is one of her favorite parts of Australia. Byron Bay is a well-known scuba diving and surfing hot spot along the southeast Australian coastline and is favored among whale watchers at certain times of the year.

Roser has a massive following of 1 million fans. She posts regularly about a myriad of topics but never forgets that it’s those bikini shots that caught her fans’ attention in the first place. This particular photo is no exception. In less than a day, the snap has already garnered over 16,000 likes.

“That’s one of my favorite beaches… but it’s never looked as beautiful as it does in that pic.” You are an absolute angel! And absolute beauty! You are such a positive and happy soul, you have all my admiration.”

Roser has spent the last couple of weeks in Australia and has shared some of her vacation pics with her fans. Roser and actor boyfriend Harley Bonner spent the holidays with her family in Newcastle.

The couple has shared photos where they attended the Boohoo House of Summer Party in Sydney. Per Inquisitr, she wore a stunning gold wrap dress as she accompanied her man. Bonner also shared a photo on his Instagram where they let loose and dressed up as Avatars. It seems as if the Aussie natives are enjoying their time in their home country before they head back to Los Angeles where they are now based.