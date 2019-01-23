‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Cleavage In A White Crop Top On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock knows exactly how to keep her 417,000 Instagram followers thoroughly interested in her social media life. That’s why she posts her sexy photographs and videos of herself on her page every week.

Tuesday afternoon was no exception, as the model posted a new snap of herself wherein she is featured wearing a white, low-cut crop top which allowed her to flaunt plenty of cleavage. Kate melted many hearts as she wore no makeup at all, wore her blonde hair down, and accessorized with a few delicate gold chains.

In the caption, she thanked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her last photoshoot which took place in Costa Rica’s Casa Chameleon Hotels. Kate also mentioned in her post that she is eagerly waiting for May 2019 when the magazine will be officially launched. Within a few hours of going live, the picture in question amassed more than 11,000 likes and close to 150 comments wherein fans and followers complimented Kate on her exceptionally beautiful facial features and pointed out that she looks gorgeous without makeup.

One of her fans said that her beautiful blue eyes are angelic and likened her soft, blond hair to the sun before adding that she looks perfect. Others called her “incredibly beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “goddess of beauty.” One fan showed his devotion to Kate by calling her better looking than supermodel Gisele Bundchen while another asked her to share her beauty secrets with the world.

Last week, the Vancouver native posted a video on her Instagram page where she left little to the imagination as she donned a barely-there black, strapless swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts. The high-cut garment also put her well-toned thighs on full display which sent pulses immediately racing as fans called her “incredibly sexy” and “extremely hot.” One of her fans also called her the “epitome of beauty” and opined that Kate should get the SI cover because she deserves it more than anyone else.

According to a Sports Illustrated Magazine article, Kate has been associated with the magazine for seven years, and ever since she became the Rookie of the Year in 2013, she has been a hot favorite.

Kate is well-known among her fans for her natural beauty and they often write in her comments section that they love her because she doesn’t subscribe to fake standards of beauty that have become rampant in the modelling world.

In an interview with Ocean Drive, the model shared her views regarding plastic surgery and said that she belonged to a world where it didn’t really exist and was never a part of how she grew up. “I don’t think I knew anyone who had it; it was never even a discussion,” the model said, and added the following.