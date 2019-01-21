Alexis Ren Goes Topless & Gets Drenched In New Instagram Pic

Alexis Ren is keeping things rolling on her Instagram account since her return from a luxurious Mexican getaway, more specifically by sharing new swimsuit photos and Instagram Stories with snippets of her everyday life. In particular, Ren shared a new photo in her Instagram Story that showed her completely topless as she was getting drenched by rain outside, or by a shower. The backdrop is very dark, so it’s hard to know for certain. But either way, the model stood facing the camera as she censored her curves with her arms. She wore mascara, light pink lipstick, and accessorized with earrings and rings. Alexis gave a sultry look as she wore her hair down in a heavy right part.

In addition, the model shared a couple of photos of herself in a red one-piece bathing suit as she enjoyed a night-time swim. In one photo, Alexis posed standing in the shallow pool waters as she put her hands on her head. A second photo showed her at the ledge of the pool, where she flaunted her curves and gazed seductively at the camera. Fans liked the picture, noting, “How can someone be so perfect,” “Amazing!!!,” and “What a queen.” It looks like the photos were taken on film — and were later developed — because there are date stamps on the corner.

Meanwhile, Ren also shared several outtakes of an audition tape she was recording, admitting that it wasn’t easy to do. In the bloopers, the usually confident Alexis looks a bit shy, wearing her hair in a loose low bun while sporting an oversized black sweater. Later on, she takes her hair down and takes off her sweater. In later bloopers, Alexis wears a completely different sweater, this time black with white horizontal stripes. Only time will tell what she’s auditioning for, but hopefully she’ll share more information with fans in the coming days.

Acting would be an extremely exciting venture for Alexis, who’s found plenty of success in the modeling business as a social media star. She was an atypical candidate to win the Rookie of the Year for Sports Illustrated, but she did just that in 2018.