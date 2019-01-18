Madonna Debuts Shocking New Appearance & Her Fans Are Shook Up

Madonna made waves earlier this month when a photo surfaced of the singer showing her backside looking exceptionally larger, which conjured whispers of implants. Now, the singer has her fans talking yet again — this time sparking rumors of plastic surgery and a drastic new haircut and color.

On Friday, the “Like A Prayer” singer showed off one of her adorable twins in a selfie-style pic, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that her face looked rather different, and her trademark blond hair was now short, black, and in vintage-looking finger curls.

“No, no, no!!! Only blonde!!! Black it is not your color,” one fan commented.

“This might help you look younger. The blonde is very close to grey. Now get rid of the crazy fillers and you’ll look human again,” another added.

Though some fans showed their support for the singer’s new look, others were quick to point out the mannequin heads behind Madonna, and that the new hairdo may very well just be a wig. Combined with the caption, “but what if,” it’s likely that the hair is just for temporary fun.

When the rumors started flying over her supposed butt implants, the singer was quick to clap back. She posted a selfie and said that she didn’t need anyone’s approval and that she had free agency 0ver her body. Though not directly denying or confirming the rumors, her coy mention of “free agency” led fans to believe that she did, in fact, have the surgery done.

Of course, the “Like A Virgin” singer has made headlines for the span of her career her chameleon-like fashion statements. The singer has always shocked her fans with her wild hair, outfits, unique style — and her ability to stay on trend despite being 60-years-old.

As USA Today reported, the singer surprised fans at a concert, singing a couple of songs for the crowd and sharing some inspirational words to the shocked mob.

“If we truly took the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color and we all need to love and be loved. Let’s remember who and what we are fighting for – ourselves, for each other. Let’s take a minute to reflect on how we can bring more love and peace into 2019, let’s look at how we can bring random acts of kindness. Maybe we can find an opening to bring the light in. Are you ready to do that,” she said.