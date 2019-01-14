Demi Lovato Stuns In Lace Dress For Rare Instagram Selfie

The singer was a bridesmaid in her friend's wedding over the weekend.

Pop star Demi Lovato has stayed relatively quiet on social media after her initial return in November following a life threatening drug overdose last year. While she does post on her Instagram story every so often, the Confident singer rarely curates a permanent Instagram post to her account like she had frequently done in the past, her last selfie being posted over a month ago on December 4.

This past weekend, however, appears to have been quite special for the musician, and Demi chose to mark it by not only sharing a series of videos to her Instagram stories, but also posting two stunning photos for her incredible 70.8 million person following.

On Monday, January 14, Demi shared two gorgeous selfies to her account on the photo sharing social media platform looking happy and healthy as she celebrated her “sister/former babysitter/friend of 23 years” Jenna Schubart’s wedding, which she told her fans she was a bridesmaid in.

Demi looked incredibly chic in a black lace dress that had a v-neck line as she posed in front of a beautiful fountain in Clermont, Florida, which is likely where the ceremony was held. Her signature dark hair cascading over her shoulder in loose curls for the first photo as she leaned her head to one side and gazed at the camera. In the second photo, the singer tilted her head in the opposite direction, running her fingers through her hair and slightly showing off her manicured nails, painted black to match her ensemble.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer accessorized her look with a delicate square crystal necklace and matching stud earrings, and rocked a beautiful make up look featuring a bold eye liner and nude lip.

The photos were one of only five permanent posts Demi has made to her account since returning from her social media hiatus, and her followers clearly loved the rare selfies, as they awarded the set of photos nearly 2 million likes within just an hour of the post going live, and filled the comment section with more than 40,000 compliments for the singer.

“Omg the most beautiful in the whole world,” wrote YouTube sensation and makeup artist James Charles.

Aside from the stunning selfies, the singer also shared a number of videos from the reception, including one of her mother Dianna dancing, which Demi hilariously described as twerking “with her arms.” The singer also shared a photo of her with her younger sister Madison.