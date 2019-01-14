Nicki Minaj Puts Famous Booty On Full Display In Skintight Latex Pants

She’s known for her figure-hugging, uncomfortable-looking, and extremely tight ensembles, but Nicki Minaj may have taken things up a notch with her latest outfit — which she wore to go on a plane ride.

As she geared up for takeoff from Melbourne, Australia, on Monday, the rapper was seen strolling around the airport in full baby pink attire, which included a pair of extra skintight latex pants that showcased her world-famous curvy derriere. The rubber bottoms were paired with a fuchsia Saint Laurent T-shirt and a matching cropped latex pink jacket, an outfit that must have been less than comfortable for flight purposes.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old completed her Barbie look with a series of accessories, including oversize sunglasses and a pearl necklace with the word “Queen,” a bedazzled silver watch, and extremely fancy pink fur slide sandals by Louis Vuitton, which are reportedly worth nearly $800. Nicki opted for a multi-colored hairstyle for the occasion, which featured light gray, lilac, and deep purple tresses. Some of her colorful locks were styled into two side braids in a partial up-do, and she rocked her famous front fringe. The “Barbie Dreams” artist finished off her monochromatic look with bright purple nails, some pink lipstick, and a cat-eye eyeliner.

Upon arrival at the Melbourne airport, Nicki headed to the terminal flanked by several security guards, but still managed to pose with a fan for a quick selfie, striking a peace sign for the friendly snap. The Queens native is currently touring Down Under as the headliner for the FOMO Festivals, which are held in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Taking to her Instagram page to post a few photos of her stylish outfit at the Melbourne show, Nicki praised her Australian fans, saying “Dead #Melbourne, I can’t thank you enough for being so incredible last night. I LOVE YOU SOOOOOOOO MUCH!!!!! Thank you Thank you Thank you.”

And she’s clearly having a great time in the country, as she posted a couple of videos from her Sydney show, which she captioned, “GOD BLESS #SYDNEY AUSTRALIA you guys made my whole life tonight. I’m so obsessed with you. Thank you.,” and “These ho** copy every word every inch. BUT GANG GANG #SYDNEY #CHUNLI I promise I’m rapping every word but so are they -I can barely hear me in this. I love you guys SOOOOOO MUCH OMG!!!!!! #AUSTRALIA HAS MY [heart emoji].” The second video showed the crowd rapping every word to her hit tune “Chun Li” off her latest album Queen.