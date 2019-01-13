Buxom Plus-Size Supermodel Ashley Graham Rocks Deep Cleavage In Little Black Dress, Gets Wet In The Pool

Body-positive model Ashley Graham has been making some serious moves over the past year or two, and now has some more excellent news to share with her fans and followers — she will be the cover model for Elle‘s February 2019 issue. In a series of four haute-couture fashion snapshots, which she recently shared to her personal Instagram account, Ashley made it quite clear that she has developed a great working relationship with the women’s lifestyle magazine — one that shows no sign of slowing or stopping anytime soon.

In this most recent set of images, two, in particular, stand out for their provocative photography. The second shot of the four-part series sees the brunette bombshell striking a serious pose while rocking a little black dress, one that hugs every bit of her curvaceous and enviable figure and leaves little to the imagination. Deep cleavage is created by the complimentary evening gown, with the dress having a sheer detail about the bust which draws even more attention to the plunging neckline. Ashley Graham’s iconic chestnut tresses are styled perfectly in loose, slight waves — her chocolate locks falling lightly about her face and neck.

In the third snapshot of four, the buxom Elle model takes to a pool to show off her world-famous figure. Turning her hips to the side, the camera lens captures her hips, booty, and thighs in great detail. What appears to be a silver garter can be seen snaking its way around her upper thigh in this particular image.

In the caption attending the quartet of shared snaps, Ashley Graham gave an enthusiastic pitch for her latest Elle cover. She also took the time to tell her fans and followers how grateful she was for being able to engage with her dreams, asking her fans to share their stories with her.

Her legions of ardent admirers reciprocated it in kind, showing appreciation to their idol in the form of over 180,000 likes in very short order. Nearly 1,000 of her Instagram fans also took the additional time to pen a quick note to Ashley in the comments section.

One user wrote, “Obsessed with these covers,” while another fan quipped, “BRB running to the newsstands to buy.”

According to an interview with Elle, Ashley Graham is as funny as she is attractive. As the interviewer for the magazine meets up with Ashley to participate in some exercise — namely pushing a weighted sled quite some distance — Graham acts as an ebullient cheerleader.

“‘Go, go, go!’ she [Ashley] cries, and then, somehow, I’m doing it. ‘I told her not to go too hard on you,’ she says, giggling and pointing to her trainer, Dara, who has devised today’s workout. ‘I want you to be able to sit on the toilet tomorrow.'”

It appears as if Ashley Graham is one of the rare individuals who possess humor, beauty, ambition, and common sense in equal measure. Her growing fan base can’t wait to see her cover, her interview, and what comes next for her in 2019.