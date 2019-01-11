Kim Kardashian Shows Off Legs Wearing A Thong In New Instagram Snap

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Friday to say good morning to her 142 million fans and followers which left them thoroughly happy and excited. In the snap, Kimberly is featured sitting on her bed with her hair down while she bites her finger to strike a naughty pose. The reality star wore a white see-through crop top which she teamed with a barely-there thong to expose one of her legs. Kim covered her other leg with a pillow.

Within a few minutes of going live, the post amassed more than 902,000 likes and close to 6,000 comments.

“Wish I woke up like that,” one fan commented. “I don’t understand how can someone look that good at all times and in every picture?”

“You are so perfect. Tell Kanye that he’s a very lucky man,” another follower wrote on the picture. “Hey Kimmy, how can you look so beautiful and fresh early in the morning?” another one wrote. While another one wrote the following.

“No matter what you do or wear, you always look absolutely beautiful. I have never seen a woman more gorgeous than you.”

While most of the comments were complimentary, a few people wrote critical comments about Kim. One person even wrote that Kylie is better looking than her.

“You lost your attraction @kyliejenner she has it now,” one person wrote.

Earlier on, Kim was in the news again because of her commitment toward maintaining her body. As the Inquisitr earlier reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted pictures of herself on her Instagram to show off her morning workout routine and informed her fans that she wasn’t feeling well but she wouldn’t skip her exercises.

“I’m so sick! Everyone around me has the flu but I’m up and gonna attempt a good workout to get my mind right,” the 38-year-old bombshell wrote.

According to a report by Women’s Health Mag, Kim wakes up super early in the morning for her 90-minute workout so that she can accommodate other day-to-day activities in her schedule smoothly. The article quoted Kim’s trainer Melissa Alcantara as saying the following.