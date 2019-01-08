Surfer And Model Anastasia Ashley Posts Breathtaking Skimpy Bikini Shot Frolicking In Waves

The pro surfer shows off her amazing physique in a gorgeous, sensual photo.

Anastasia Ashley grew up blessed to bounce back and forth between the beautiful beaches of the north shore of Oahu and southern California. Naturally drawn to the ocean, Anastasia could swim alone by the age of 2, learned to bodyboard solo by the time she turned 4, and was surfing like a superstar at the tender age of 6.

A gifted surfer, she began competing at the age of 7 where she was considered to be a prodigy. Anastasia ended up winning more than 200 amateur surfing events by the time she turned 16, even being named the NSSA National Champion.

The incredibly beautiful Anastasia turned pro as a teen and landed a few gigs as a spokesperson. Suddenly, she found herself featured on such television programs as ESPN, Access Hollywood and NBC’s Last Call with Carson Daly. An exceptionally slender yet muscular young lady who stands 5’8″, Anastasia found herself in the spotlight for magazines such as Shape, Self, and GQ.

In 2014, Anastasia was nominated for the Billabong XXL Big Wave award, overall performance. But while honing her surfing career, Anastasia was discovered and encouraged to audition for some movie roles. She landed parts in Isolated, Naked and Afraid, and Air New Zealand Presents a Safety Safari.

Also that year, she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2014 where she lounged oceanside on the beach at Guana Island, BVI. She also was ranked 59th in the 2014 Women’s Qualification Series. That was a busy year because she launched her own line of jewelry and was featured in the October 2014 issue of Maxim magazine.

In a fun twist, she was invited to teach the team challenge winners of Hell’s Kitchen how to surf in the third episode of Season 14. In her blog, she highlights her latest fitness routine, her favorite foods (what irony) and her favorite places to visit. But her 1 million-plus Instagram followers really admire her swimsuit and bikini shots like her latest one.

Anastasia obviously loves the water and her latest spectacular shot reflects that. The lighting is beautiful as the sun shines brilliantly in the waves. Droplets scatter all around her. She props herself up on her arms, head tipped backward slightly. She’s wearing the tiniest bikini that really highlights her exceptional surfer’s physique. Her fans and followers would have to agree!

“GORGEOUS shot my beautiful friend! Always stunning,” posted @luvbentley.

“Love this, that light,” added @coastalsoulimaging.

Right after Christmas, she shared a creative shot of herself leaning against her surfboard by the railing of the boardwalk at the ocean, the most breathtaking sunset captured in the background. If you haven’t checked out her Instagram page and stunning photos, you should!