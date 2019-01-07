‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Phyllis And Victoria Clash!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, January 8 brings animosity between Phyllis and Victoria as the combined stress of the J.T. situation and Victor’s arrest prevails. Plus, Devon lets down his guard.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) pushes Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) buttons, according to She Knows Soaps. It is no secret that Phyllis has no love lost for Victor (Eric Braeden). In fact, it’s not a stretch at all to say that Phyllis hates The Mustache for what he did with Marco and Jack (Peter Bergman). The fact that he never really paid for that still bothers Phyllis.

So, for Phyllis, seeing Victor go down for J.T.’s murder, which she knows he did not commit, is poetic justice. Not only does Victor end up rotting in prison, but his conviction would also save her backside in this situation. For Phyllis, it’s a win-win. Sure, Nick (Joshua Morrow) might have made a pact with his father, but even Nick has a beef with his old man.

Of course, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) doesn’t feel the same way. When Phyllis goes so far as to tell Victoria that Victor deserves everything and more that he gets, Victoria lets her have it. In the form of a slap! The Fab Four is quickly crumbling, and before the week is over, Phyllis further damages her tenuous relationship with the Newmans when she reveals J.T.’s abuse of Victoria, according to Inquisitr.

The feeling when you realize it’s finally the weekend ???????? #YR pic.twitter.com/G7VvsVamRt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) decides to let his guard down at long last. He’s still in the midst of mourning the loss of his wife and their unborn child, but it looks like 2019 is a time for him to move forward and take a fresh approach to things. His sister Ana’s (Loren Lott) return to Genoa City has helped him a lot. Plus, as much as Devon has fought it, he’s also finding Nate (Brooks Darnell) to be a source of comfort.

Since Ana convinced him to seek therapy instead of drowning his sorrows in partying and alcohol, Devon has really turned a corner, and it looks like he’s ready to move forward even more as he lets his guard down. Of course, he’s still angry at his sister for what she did with Fenmore (Zack Tinker), but perhaps soon he’ll be ready to forgive her too and help her move forward and showcase her talent in the music industry that’s obviously burned her so badly in the past.