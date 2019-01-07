Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Show Off Curves In Tiny Bikinis For Sexy New Hot Tub Snap

What’s sexier than one Kardashian in a bikini? One Kardashian plus one Jenner in minimal swimwear, of course!

Kourtney Kardashian turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Sunday when she posted a raunchy photo of herself and younger sister Kendall Jenner, both showcasing their curvy assets while enjoying a cup of hot chocolate in a hot tub. The two Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars flashed their peachy derrieres in barely-there bikinis as they enjoyed an evening hot tub session, which probably happened while they were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, during the holidays, as snow can be seen surrounding them.

They sported sparkly Brazilian bikini bottoms, and Kendall, 23, completed her look with a pair of dark sunglasses. And in order to stay warm, they both held a cup of hot cocoa as they soaked in the hot tub. The 39-year-old KarJenner sister even added a flirty caption to the racy snap, asking what is “hotter than hot chocolate?” The new Instagram photo became an instant success among her whopping 71.9 million followers, racking up 2 million likes and nearly 14,000 comments in just a few hours. Their fans left compliments such as “Kendall hotter than hell,” “Simply beautiful,” and “Bootylicious.”

Kourtney and Kendall’s pic comes just hours after the latter received major backlash online for promising to share a “raw story” on Sunday’s show, which turned out to be an ad spot for Proactive, a line of acne products. While fans of the show eagerly waited for the much-anticipated revelation, many felt betrayed when it turned out to be a story of how Proactive helped the Victoria’s Secret model deal with her skin problems, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Kris Jenner had said in a clip ahead of the new episode that fans could expect her daughter to “bravely” share the announcement with KUWTK fans on Sunday, praising her for being “so brave and vulnerable” in sharing the personal story. But turns out Kendall ended up announcing that she would be partnering with Proactive, while also talking about her own experience with acne and how she struggled with online comments about her skin.

Some social media users were so outraged, they labeled the move as “shameless” and a “pathetic cry for attention.” One person on Twitter asked “How is it brace to be pair to say you had some acne for a Proactive commercial?” while another one said, “Kris Jenner should be ashamed of herself for hyping this nonsense in the manner she did!” Kendall joins a lineup of other famous women, including Katy Perry, Jessica Simpson, and Kaley Cuoco, who have all partnered up with the skincare brand before.