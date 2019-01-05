Buxom Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Shows Off Heavy Cleavage In Silver Bra, Denies Weight Loss

Curvaceous model Ashley Graham is certainly no stranger to the public eye, having become a spokeswoman for body positivity and for women of every size from around the world. In her most recent Instagram share, the voluptuous brunette has arrested the attention of a rapt audience, flaunting her figure while promoting her new show — a Lifetime vehicle titled American Beauty Star.

In this particular image, Ashley stands in a dressing room, and is flanked by two stylists. The plunging neckline of her sheer, multi-colored dress leaves little to the imagination as it opens up an expanse of skin from her collarbone to her navel, focusing on her ample cleavage. Supported by a silver bra which appears to be a Dior piece, her bustline is complimented by a delicate gold chain. Tassels and knitted textiles are the name of the game when it comes to the American model’s eccentric dress, all zig-zags and erratic angles which contribute to a busy aesthetic. A thick black fashion belt cinches her waist, accentuating her hourglass silhouette.

With her signature chestnut tresses styled in loose, long waves, Ashley Graham pierces the camera lens with a coy yet intense gaze, her brown eyes appearing almost pitch black. Several clips can be seen throughout her hair, particularly close to her center-part. The stylist to the left of the frame, a bearded man, works with her locks, comb in hand. The stylist to the right of the photograph, a bespectacled woman, appears to be intent on Ashley’s perfect makeup.

It appears that the image in question was also a smashing success amongst Ashley Graham’s nearly 8 million fans and followers, attracting over 239,000 likes in addition to almost 1,000 comments. One user wrote, “you are a goddess,” while another Instagram booster quipped, “you are gorgeous in that dress. May I one day have the stones to wear something like that!”

As Ashley moves into her new hosting duties to kick off the second season of American Beauty Star, she is also making recent headlines for denying that she has lost a significant amount of weight. Per Heavy, a number of her admirers have apparently noticed that the plus-size model is looking leaner in recent days — a claim that the American beauty vociferously denies.

“It sucked that everybody had to go in on me like, ‘Oh, you lost so much weight.’ If these people actually knew me — which, you know, they don’t and maybe never will — they would know that my body just hasn’t changed. To be completely honest, I’ve gained weight in the last five years, not lost weight. If you actually look at my IMG Polaroids from when I first signed with them to now, you can tell I’m thicker. I mean, it’s just age. Geez. Whatever.”

No matter her measurements, Ashley Graham has captured the cultural imagination of the modeling industry and the entertainment industry. Here’s to her continued success!