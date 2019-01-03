Jennifer Lopez Strips Down To Lingerie In Racy NYE Performance

If Jennifer Lopez’s New Year’s Eve performance is any indication of how she’s prepared to tackle 2019, then this is going to be a good year for JLo.

The 49-year-old put on a show-stopping performance during NBC‘s New Year’s Eve live special in Times Square, which ended with an epic wardrobe change. While belting out her new single “Limitless” (from the soundtrack of her upcoming movie Second Act), Lopez started out by donning an oversized white shirt and black blazer, paired with red high waist pants and red thigh high boots that almost seemed to be a one-piece garment. But she soon started removing layers as the performance progressed and her vocals filled the streets of New York City, ending the racy performance in a lacy nude bra that left the crowds enthusiastically cheering.

The Latina diva wore her hair in a sleek, high ponytail, while sporting some glitzy eye makeup and bright red lips. JLo was all smiles as she was flanked by several dancers who wore the same sexy outfit, braving the cold of the Big Apple in order to put on a memorable NYE show for all those ringing in the new year together in the historic location.

But that wasn’t the only daring look that Lopez donned that night. The singer also took to the stage in a plunging white see-through Galia Lahav jumpsuit that showcased her cleavage and had a beautiful flowy train. She shared clips from her performances on her Instagram page so that none of her fans would miss out on the extraordinary concert. NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2019 special was hosted by Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen, and it featured other huge artists, including Teigen’s own husband John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Diana Ross, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Jennifer Lopez performs during NBC’s New Year’s Eve. Michael Becker / NBC

And despite the fact that she had a very busy start to the year, JLo still took the time to reflect on her 2018 and set goals for the new year. In an Instagram post, the pop star said she loved the first day of the year “because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead.”

“The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!! So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous, be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions,” she wrote.

“And most of all be loving. Unify when you have the chance, never divide!”